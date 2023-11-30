Local Sports Scores

Staff Reports
Monday, Nov. 27

Girls Basketball

Huntington 41, Wellston 23

Miami Trace 61, Waverly 51

Green 58, Eastern 49

South Gallia 60, Valley 37

West 58, Vinton County 34

New Boston 58, Fairview (Ky.) 13

Symmes Valley 88, Eastern Meigs 51

Federal Hocking 73, Nelsonville-York 51

Warren 46, Athens 33

Fairfield 65, West Union 47

Lynchburg-Clay 62, Peebles 57 (OT)

Whiteoak 72, Manchester 40

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Girls Basketball

Adena 64, Southeastern 51

Huntington 48, Zane Trace 33

Unioto 68, Paint Valley 10

Piketon 50, Westfall 45

Logan Elm 57, Washington 38

Wellston 69, Oak Hill 14

Bloom-Carroll 69, Logan 39

South Point 38, Greenup County (Ky.) 22

Portsmouth 65, Boyd County (Ky.) 39

Amanda-Clearcreek 34, Watkins Memorial 32

Ripley 43, Miami Valley Christian 38

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Girls Basketball

Miami Trace 60, Chillicothe 55

Jackson 58, McClain 40

Washington 53, Hillsboro 50

Valley 60, Green 21

Symmes Valley 51, Coal Grove 47

New Lexington 51, Fairfield Union 43

Eastern Brown 40, East Clinton 25

Peebles 56, Fairfield 45

