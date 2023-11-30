FCPH closed Sunday, Monday to transition to electronic medical records

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — In continuous efforts to enhance the patient experience, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) is in the process of implementing a new Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system, according to a news release.

FCPH is making the transition to a new electronic medical record system. To ensure a seamless transition and provide adequate training for staff, all clinical and administrative staff will be participating in training sessions.

Consequently, the following services will not be available on Monday, Dec. 3 and Tuesday, Dec. 4:

– Nursing services

– Birth or death certificates

– Walk-in services

However, the following departments will continue to operate as usual and can be reached at their direct phone numbers:

– Environmental Health: 740-333-3552

– Help Me Grow: 740-335-5111

– WIC: 740-333-3552

“We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this transition and familiarize ourselves with the new software,” said Ashley Roberts, RN, director of nursing. “Your cooperation is invaluable as we strive to enhance your experience.”