WC Music Dept. to present annual winter concert

Fae Maffin solos with the College Chorale during last year’s concert. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — The sounds of Christmas and other winter holidays, along with renditions of other favorite tunes, are in store when Wilmington College’s Music Department presents its annual Winter Concert on Tuesday (Dec. 5), at 7:30 p.m., in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

The event, which is free of charge, will include a combination of choral and instrumental music. Featured ensembles are the College Chorale, under the direction of Gina Sheldon, and the Quaker Thunder Pep Band, which is directed by Dr. Evan Hatter. assistant professor of music.