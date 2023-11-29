Ohio’s Hospice calling for volunteers in Wilmington, WCH

Ohio’s Hospice, with offices in Wilmington and in Washington Court House, is seeking volunteers to assist patients and families beyond medical care as part of the care team, according to a news release.

“Ohio’s Hospice is grateful for the volunteers who make a difference in the lives of its patients and families. Volunteers are truly the heart of hospice care. They play a vital role as members of the hospice care team,” the release states.

The not-for-profit hospice is currently in need of volunteers who will sit with patients to provide companionship and respite for caregivers. Volunteers who are licensed hairstylists and certified animal-assisted therapy teams also are needed.

Jodi Howard, volunteer coordinator, encourages members of the community to consider volunteering with their local, not-for-profit hospice.

“One of the ways you can support our mission is by volunteering with us,” Howard said. “Our volunteers are an integral part of our care team. They help enhance the quality of life for our patients and their families.”

To make a difference by volunteering, please call 937.382.5400 or visit: www.OhiosHospice.org/Volunteer