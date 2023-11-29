Big Ten football award winners announced

Staff Reports
-
0

2023 Big Ten Individual Award Winners

Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Dick Butkus, Illinois

Named for Minnesota’s Tony Dungy and Indiana’s Anthony Thompson

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Richard Coachys, Indiana

Named for Michigan’s Gerald Ford and Iowa’s Nile Kinnick

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Named for Northwestern’s Otto Graham and Ohio State’s Eddie George

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

Named for Minnesota’s Bronko Nagurski and Michigan’s Charles Woodson

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue

Named for Minnesota’s Darrell Thompson and Indiana’s Antwaan Randle El

Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): David Braun, Northwestern

Named for Ohio State’s Woody Hayes and Michigan’s Bo Schembechler

Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): David Braun, Northwestern

Named for Wisconsin’s Dave McClain

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Named for Purdue’s Bob Griese and Drew Brees

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State

Named for Wisconsin’s Pat Richter and Michigan’s Desmond Howard

Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Blake Corum, Michigan

Named for Wisconsin’s Alan Ameche and Ron Dayne

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Cade Stover, Ohio State

Named for Penn State’s Ted Kwalick and Iowa’s Dallas Clark

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

Named for Nebraska’s Dave Rimington and Ohio State’s Orlando Pace

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

Named for Michigan State’s Bubba Smith and Penn State’s Courtney Brown

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Named for Illinois’ Dick Butkus and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Named for Ohio State’s Jack Tatum and Purdue’s Rod Woodson

Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Dragan Kesich, Minnesota

Named for Wisconsin’s Jim Bakken and Michigan State’s Morten Andersen

Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Tory Taylor, Iowa

Named for Illinois’ Dike Eddleman and Michigan State’s Brandon Fields

Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Named for Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers and Iowa’s Tim Dwight

No posts to display