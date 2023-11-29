Big Ten football award winners announced

2023 Big Ten Individual Award Winners
Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Dick Butkus, Illinois
Named for Minnesota’s Tony Dungy and Indiana’s Anthony Thompson
Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Richard Coachys, Indiana
Named for Michigan’s Gerald Ford and Iowa’s Nile Kinnick
Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Named for Northwestern’s Otto Graham and Ohio State’s Eddie George
Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
Named for Minnesota’s Bronko Nagurski and Michigan’s Charles Woodson
Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Dillon Thieneman, Purdue
Named for Minnesota’s Darrell Thompson and Indiana’s Antwaan Randle El
Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): David Braun, Northwestern
Named for Ohio State’s Woody Hayes and Michigan’s Bo Schembechler
Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): David Braun, Northwestern
Named for Wisconsin’s Dave McClain
Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Named for Purdue’s Bob Griese and Drew Brees
Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: Marvin Harrison, Jr., Ohio State
Named for Wisconsin’s Pat Richter and Michigan’s Desmond Howard
Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Blake Corum, Michigan
Named for Wisconsin’s Alan Ameche and Ron Dayne
Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Cade Stover, Ohio State
Named for Penn State’s Ted Kwalick and Iowa’s Dallas Clark
Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Named for Nebraska’s Dave Rimington and Ohio State’s Orlando Pace
Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
Named for Michigan State’s Bubba Smith and Penn State’s Courtney Brown
Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Named for Illinois’ Dick Butkus and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald
Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Named for Ohio State’s Jack Tatum and Purdue’s Rod Woodson
Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Dragan Kesich, Minnesota
Named for Wisconsin’s Jim Bakken and Michigan State’s Morten Andersen
Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Tory Taylor, Iowa
Named for Illinois’ Dike Eddleman and Michigan State’s Brandon Fields
Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Named for Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers and Iowa’s Tim Dwight