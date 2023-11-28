Cold start for Washington; Logan Elm takes 57-38 victory

Washington sophomore Peyton Hughes takes the ball to the basket during a non-conference game, the first-ever varsity game in the new Logan Elm High School Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Also pictured for Washington is Calee Ellars. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Lady Lions had a part in Pickaway County history Tuesday night, Nov. 28.

Washington happened to be Logan Elm’s first opponent in the first-ever reserve and varsity basketball games in the brand new school building’s gymnasium.

However, it was Logan Elm who shone the brightest on this night, inaugurating the new gym with a 57-38 victory.

Washington can say that they, in fact, won the first game in the new gym, the junior-varsity contest, coming from behind to prevail, 24-19. The j-v team is now 1-1 on the season.

Washington struggled to get anything going offensively in the new facility.

The Lady Lions made 1 of 12 field goal attempts in the first quarter, while Logan Elm made 8 of 14.

The home team enjoyed an 18-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Washington didn’t shoot much better in the second quarter, but there were fewer opportunities.

Again, unofficially, Washington was 1 of 7 in the second quarter, while Logan Elm continued hitting over 50 percent of their shots, going 7 of 13.

Logan Elm held a 34-10 lead at the half.

Washington shot the ball much better in the third quarter.

In fact, the Lady Lions outscored Logan Elm in the second half, 28-23.

Washington made 6 of 11 shots in the third quarter and 3 of 6 in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Lions had a better handle on the ball, with six turnovers in the second half to 12 in the first half.

The first half deficit was just too much to overcome for Washington.

“We played a 14-12 third quarter against a good team,” Washington head coach John Denen said. “You have to play hard.

“Brad Stevens (former head coach and currently president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics) said you have to be able to pass, shoot it, dribble it and play hard,” Denen said. “Those are the four skills of basketball.

“We didn’t play hard,” Denen said. “If you don’t play hard, you’re going to get your tail kicked.”

To the hot-shooting first half (and overall game by Logan Elm), Denen said, “You have to play hard and guard somebody. They hit some shots and we missed some early bunnies. And we felt sorry for ourselves. Tell me where in life where you feel sorry for yourself and you get ahead. It doesn’t happen. We have to learn that.

“I liked our effort in the second half,” Denen said. “(Logan Elm) didn’t do anything that really surprised us, they just executed really well.”

Senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi led Washington in scoring with 13 points and rebounds with six.

Sophomore Eliana Racine and Peyton Hughes both had seven points for Washington. Racine had four rebounds, all on the offensive glass.

Sophomore Kiannah Ingram led all scorers with 20 points for Logan Elm. Another classmate, Kimberly Petty, scored seven points. Both players shared their team’s rebounding lead with four.

A dozen players took part in the game for Logan Elm and 11 of them scored at least two points each.

Washington (1-1) turns right around and opens Frontier Athletic Conference play for the 2023-24 season by welcoming Hillsboro Wednesday, Nov. 29. The j-v game is set for 5:30 p.m. with the varsity to follow at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Logan Elm (2-0) hosts Mid State League opponent Hamilton Township Friday.

Washington is off this weekend before traveling to Jackson for another FAC game Wednesday, Dec. 6.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

LE 18 16 12 11 — 57

W 2 8 14 14 — 38

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 1-0-2; Aysha Haney 0-0-0; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 4-5-13; Eliana Racine 3-1-7; Trinity George 0-0-0; Peyton Hughes 2-3-7; Calee Ellars 0 (1)-2-5; Lilly Shaw 2-0-4. TOTALS — 12 (1)-11-38. Free throw shooting: 11 of 17 for 65 percent. Three-point field goal: Ellars. Field goal shooting: 13 of 36 for 36 percent. Turnovers: 18. Rebounds: 18 (6 offensive).

LOGAN ELM — Kimberly Petty 2-3-7; Hannah Rhoads 0 (1)-0-3; Kiannah Ingram 7 (1)-3-20; Katarina Wilson 1-0-2; Clara Wilson 1-0-2; Kennedy Groff 3-0-6; Emma Largent 1-2-4; Maleah Gardner 0-0-0; Tia Fowler 1-0-2; Gillian Savage 0 (1)-0-3; Maggie Wilson 2-0-4; Cadence Haupt 1-2-4. TOTALS — 18 (3)-10-57. Free throw shooting: 10 of 11 for 91 percent. Three-point field goals: Rhoads, Ingram, Savage. Field goal shooting: 21 of 44 for 48 percent. Rebounds: 20 (3 offensive). Turnovers: 11.

Washington wins j-v game at Logan Elm

As mentioned above, Washington rallied to win the j-v game, 24-19.

Jada Ryan led Washington with 11 points and six rebounds.

Aysha Haney scored nine points and had five rebounds.

Braegan Shiltz had four points and three rebounds.

Gardner led Logan Elm with eight points, Moss scored five, while Tilley and Conaway each scored three points.