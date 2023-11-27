WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 23

James M. Sever, 38, 170 Staunton Sugar Grove Road, non-compliance suspension.

Nov. 22

Karma S. Hurles, 61, Bloomingburg, physical control violation, leaving scene/private property crash, obstructing.

Nov. 21

Austin Grim, 25, 4454 Old US 35 SE, disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor), menacing (fourth-degree misdemeanor) (two counts).

John J. Fowler, 22, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Charles Furniss, 36, Jeffersonville, squealing tires, O.V.I.