‘Two of the finest people you’d ever know’

In honor of Concord-Green Fire Chief Ralph Stegbauer and Fire Captain Jeffery Skaggs, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered all US flags to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Fayette County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower, and will remain until sunset on the day of their funerals. Pictured is the flag at the Concord-Green Township Fire Department, where Stegbauer and Skaggs were stationed for many years. Concord-Green Fire Chief Ralph Stegbauer Concord-Green Fire Captain Jeffery Skaggs The US flag half-staff at the Washington Court House Fire Department. The US flag half-staff at Fayette County Public Health. The Concord-Green Fire Department in Staunton. The US flag half-staff at the Fayette County Courthouse.

STAUNTON — Being a firefighter is a profession of a higher calling. To be selfless. To put the safety of others above the safety of one’s self.

That’s what firefighters do — they accept the risk, the inherent danger that perhaps this is the day when they have to walk into a burning building or home, perhaps to rescue a resident or a loyal family dog.

Saturday, Nov. 25 may have started as just another day, with folks still stuffed with Thanksgiving meals and looking forward to the annual Ohio State vs Michigan football game.

But that morning, in the community of Staunton, something in a moment went horribly wrong and two of the bravest men in our community perished. At 11:05 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office 9-1-1 Center received a call of an overturned mechanical lift with injuries. First responders arriving on scene identified the victims in the overturned lift as Concord-Green Fire Chief Ralph Stegbauer and Fire Captain Jeffery Skaggs. Both sustained fatal injuries in the accident and were pronounced dead at the scene by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Lenora Fitton.

The initial investigation has revealed that Stegbauer and Skaggs were utilizing the lift to make repairs to the radio tower outside the firehouse when the lift tipped over, ejecting both of them from the tower basket from several feet in the air. The FCSO is continuing its investigation of the accident with assistance from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction team.

In honor of the lives of these men, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered all US flags to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Fayette County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower, and will remain until sunset on the day of their funerals.

The community mourns these men and prays for the families, associates and friends of Ralph Stegbauer and Jeffrey Skaggs.

They served Staunton, Fayette County and sometimes when called, other nearby areas with confidence, professionalism and humanity — all traits we may sometimes take for granted from our first responders.

We grieve for them and vow that their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

The following are comments from local leaders about these two gentlemen:

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth:

I’ve worked with them both professionally. I consider them both personal friends. At the same time, so does everybody else at this juncture.

They were so involved in the community. They were so personable in everything they did. It was just beyond measure, the services they provided for the community.

They made everybody feel the same, whether you just met them or you’ve known them for 30 years. They treated you well. They treated you like old friends. That’s just who they are and what they were.

They were integral parts of their community. They reached out in many different ways beyond their community — beyond Staunton, beyond Concord-Green.

Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland

Ralph and Jeff will be greatly missed by me as well as the community. Ralph was in my life several years.

I worked with Ralph to help build a ballfield in Staunton. He was on the fire department for years before he became fire chief. When I was trustee, we did several things together.

Jeff has been a neighbor for many years, he was always fixing something for me. The list of things Jeff did for the township and others will be something that will surely be missed.

Fayette County Emergency Management Agency:

Our hearts are broken today in the first responder community of Fayette County as we are waking up to the realization that yesterday was not a dream. We lost not one, but two of THE ABSOLUTE FINEST we could ever ask for.

Ralph loved this community. He put a lot of love into what he did as Chief, as a fireman, and as a member of this community. He was reliable, thoughtful, and always ready to help. But most importantly, he loved his family. That was evident in any conversation you had with him. If he could work them into it and make mention of how proud he was of them, he would!

Jeff was a wealth of knowledge, with heart and dedication. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix. He knew technology and communications better than anyone around. He was also a hard worker that took pride in his work. And he was just plain fun to talk to. What a guy!

I will miss these two dearly. If you ever had a chance to talk to them together, you were in for some big laughs! They were so funny together.

This county, and my heart will never be the same again without their presence. Thank you to their families for sharing them with the rest of us while they were here. It has truly been an honor.

Washington C.H. Fire Chief Tim Downing:

There’s no words to describe what they meant to all of us. Two of the finest people you’d ever know. They were mentors to most of us.

Ralph, as a chief officer, taught me a lot about being a chief officer and how to do my job and how to do it better. Jeff Skaggs was just a phenomenal human being. He kept our warning sirens operating better than anybody else has in the past. With him working on them, for the first time in many years we actually had all of them working.

He was amazing and he did it because he loved the community, it wasn’t for anything else.

Fayette County Public Health:

Stacey Matthews, close friend and former coworker:

He made sure everyone had fun and he loved big! He knew how to make you laugh. He always brought in some lightheartedness, but at the same time wasn’t afraid to show his emotions for his family and everything they’ve been through. I’ve laughed and cried with him and he always wanted to know how Gary was doing and how I was holding up. Ralph adored his sweet Nancy, his kids and his grand kids. He supported them in everything they did and we got to hear about all of it. He was so proud of every single one of them. Ralph also just loved people. If you knew him, you are so blessed. I loved when he would stop by even after retiring from the Health Dept. and would stand in my office door. I’d ask him what he was out and about doing and he’d usually tell me he was just making his rounds and that Nancy was out shopping with my mom. I’m so going to miss those visits. They were never short. He always got a ton of stories in. He always wanted to know what all of my kids were doing and kept me updated on Kim and Rich and Eric and Molly and the kids. Sometimes Nancy was with him and she’d already made her rounds and would be waiting out in the truck for an hour for him to stop telling stories. That’s not an exaggeration. I loved working with him (and Nancy). I loved visiting with him and I love his family like my own. Please keep them all in your prayers along with the Skaggs family. I know I keep saying that over and over, but I know how much Ralph has prayed over me and my family and I want to pray over his family every day as they navigate through the days to come.

Leigh Cannon, FCPH Health Commissioner

Ralph was more than just a co-worker, he was our friend or what we used to call the office Dad. He cared so much about everyone who worked here. He always would go out of his way to show us all love not only at work but outside of work as well.

I never met another person who was always so willing to drop everything to lend a hand. He never considered a job too big or too small – whether it involved transporting a truck full of supplies, putting office furniture together, hanging things up on the wall, installing a new fan, or volunteering to run traffic control at drive-through clinics after he retired. That list goes on and on and on. You name it – he could do it!

Losing him has left us consumed with grief and a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. Knowing Ralph and being loved by him was a true gift. This is just such a tremendous loss to his family, friends, co-workers of the health department, the first responders, and to the entire community.

His impact on the lives of all of those who knew him is very deep and provides comfort as we continue to face the remaining days without him. Our hearts go out to his family and everyone who loved him. We are just devastated; we know where he is now, and he is rejoicing in heaven, and that gives those left behind comfort until we can see him again.

Ohio State Representative Bob Peterson (former Fayette County Commissioner):

Thankful for the life of my friend and coworker (on the farm) Jeff Skaggs, who passed away today in an accident, along with Chief Ralph Stegbauer, while serving the Concord-Green Fire Department. Jeff could fix anything we broke. He worked for us for almost 25 years. He was a critical part of our farm family. My kids grew up with Mr Jeff. He loved his country and community, proven by his service as an Army Ranger and as a Concord Green Fireman. He was loyal, dedicated, stubborn, tireless and faithful. Jeff adored his wife, Cindy and his family, We are praying for the Skaggs and Stegbauer families.

Wayne Twp. Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Chris Wysong:

(Saturday), family, friends, brothers, and sisters of the public safety community, and the community overall lost two great men. Ralph Stegbauer and Jeff Skaggs were great mentors who embodied the true meaning of selfless service. As the sun set yesterday and rises today, the pain of their loss is not any less.

Yesterday’s sunset reminds us that everything comes to an end eventually. This morning’s sunrise reminds us that there is always hope for a new day. Their positive influence on others, commitment to family, loving one another equally, and selfless service are what they would want us to carry on.

With such a great loss, it is difficult to say the right words that could bring any comfort. To the family and friends, I send my deepest sympathy and pray for peace as you grieve. To the brothers and sisters in the public safety community, as we grieve, let us honor their memory by improving ourselves to be who they were as great mentors who embodied the true meaning of selfless service.

Ralph and Jeff, thank you for all you did, your guidance, and your selfless service. Rest easy brothers, we’ll take it from here.