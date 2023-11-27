Locals enjoy downtown Christmas parade

Trey Thompson with Horizon Fitness at the Washington Court House Christmas Parade on Sunday. Photos submitted by Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Santa came to visit with locals like the Wilson family (pictured), at the Washington Court House Christmas Parade on Sunday. Photos submitted by Fayette County Chamber of Commerce The Jones Family Farm Market float at the Washington Court House Christmas Parade on Sunday. Photos submitted by Fayette County Chamber of Commerce The annual Christmas Parade in downtown Washington Court House was held on Sunday. The parade featured grand marshal, Fulton Terry, a life-size Santa’s sleigh donated by Jinny Denny, and amazing floats decorated by locals. Pictured is Fulton Terry during the parade. Photo by Daryl Saunders The Jones Family Farm Market float at the Washington Court House Christmas Parade on Sunday. Photos submitted by Fayette County Chamber of Commerce The Washington Court House Fire Department and locals at the Christmas Parade on Sunday. Photos submitted by Fayette County Chamber of Commerce The Washington Court House Fire Department and locals at the Christmas Parade on Sunday. Photos submitted by Fayette County Chamber of Commerce The Washington Court House Fire Department and locals at the Christmas Parade on Sunday. Photos submitted by Fayette County Chamber of Commerce

The annual Christmas Parade in downtown Washington Court House was held on Sunday. The parade featured grand marshal, Fulton Terry, a life-size Santa’s sleigh donated by Jinny Denny, and amazing floats decorated by locals. Pictured is Fulton Terry during the parade.

