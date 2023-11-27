Good Hope Lions candy store gets a bit of international flavor

Two foreign exchange students recently spent a four-hour shift helping out at the Good Hope Lions candy store. The students are Aon Sriha of Thailand, who is residing with Lions Club member Doug Saunders (middle), and student Fenja Berner of Germany, who is residing with another family. Submitted photo

The annual Good Hope Lions candy store had a bit of international flavor recently.

Two foreign exchange students spent a four-hour shift helping bag bulk candy and filling 150 “treat bags.”

The students are Aon Sriha of Thailand, who is residing with Lions Club member Doug Saunders, and student Fenja Berner of Germany, who is residing with another family.

As part of their year in the United States, the students are asked to participate in community service projects as part of learning more about America.

Aon and Fenja enjoyed their time at the candy store. The Good Hope Lions are appreciative of their volunteer time.

The candy store is now located in the former Southern State Community College facility on Leesburg Avenue in Washington Court House on the west side of the county fairgrounds. The store is open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.