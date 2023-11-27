Fayette County rest areas closing on Thursday

The rest areas located on I-71 in Fayette County will close this Thursday so that the buildings can be demolished and replaced with new facilities, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Fayette County rest areas are located at mile marker 67 along I-71 in both directions.

The current facilities are being replaced with a lodge-style building and will feature inside vending and Ohio tourism information.

Demolition of the current buildings is expected to take place over the winter months, and construction of the new facilities will follow.

Once the rest areas on I-71 close on Thursday, drivers will be unable to use the parking lot or the building.

Motorists traveling on I-71 through Ohio will find the nearest rest areas in Warren County. The Delaware County rest areas on I-71 will also remain open.