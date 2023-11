High School Football Scores, State Championship Pairings

OHSAA Football State Championship Pairings

All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Pairings shown with Associated Press state rank.

Designated home team listed first.

Division II

No. 1 Massillon Washington (15-0) vs. No. 3 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Division VI

No. 1 Kirtland (14-1) vs. Versailles (13-2), Friday, 10:30 a.m.

Division III

No. 1 Toledo Central Catholic (15-0) vs. No. 4 Columbus Bishop Watterson (14-1), Friday, December 1, 3 p.m.

Division I

Springfield (10-5) vs. No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (13-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Division VII

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 5 Dalton (13-1), Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Division V

No. 1 Perry (15-0) vs. No. 2 Liberty Center (15-0), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 5 Cleveland Glenville (12-2) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (12-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

____

Friday, Nov. 24 Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA

Final Four

Semifinal

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 26, Hilliard Bradley 3

Springfield 26, Cin. Moeller 19, OT

Division II

Akr. Hoban 17, Avon 14

Massillon 55, Cin. Anderson 7

Division III

Bishop Watterson 27, Celina 14

Tol. Cent. Cath. 35, Chardon 7

Division IV

Cle. Glenville 42, Can. South 21

Kettering Alter 48, Steubenville 0

Division V

Liberty Center 14, Germantown Valley View 10

Perry 22, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 8

Division VI

Kirtland 17, Sugarcreek Garaway 0

Versailles 30, Columbus Grove 13

Division VII

Dalton 55, Caldwell 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 42, Hamler Patrick Henry 0