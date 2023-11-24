WCH man seriously injured in crash

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A Washington C.H. man is being treated at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus for serious injuries he reportedly suffered during a two-vehicle collision Wednesday night.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, a 2019 GMC Yukon — driven by Julie A. Madalinski, of Bainbridge — was heading eastbound on Bloomingburg-New Holland Road toward State Route 41 North. Authorities said Madalinski failed to properly stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Bloomingburg-New Holland and State Route 41.

The GMC Yukon reportedly entered the intersection and failed to yield to a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu — driven by Devin A. Smith — which resulted in a collision at the intersection.

Smith was extricated from his vehicle by the Washington C.H. Fire Department and was flown by Med-flight to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center due to serious injuries sustained from the crash, according to authorities.

Madalinski was treated at the scene by Fayette County EMS for possible minor injuries.

Both vehicles suffered disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Authorities said Madalinski was cited for a stop sign violation.

The crash remains under investigation.