No. 21 Iowa escapes Nebraska with late interception, field goal by backup kicker

Iowa kicker Marshall Meeder, second right, celebrates with Steven Stilianos, from left, Logan Lee and Tory Taylor after Meeder kicked a last-second field goal to win against Nebraska during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Backup kicker Marshall Meeder barely cleared the crossbar with a 38-yard field goal as time ran out after Ethan Hurkett’s interception gave Iowa a final possession with 15 seconds left, and the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska 13-10 on Friday.

Meeder, a senior transfer from Central Michigan, was given his first opportunity to kick for Iowa at the most pressure-packed moment after Drew Stevens had two field-goal tries blocked in the first half.

Teammates hoisted Meeder on their shoulders, and he held the Heroes Trophy that goes to the winner of the rivalry game as the Hawkeyes celebrated at midfield while officials determined whether any time remained on the clock.

The Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2, No. 17 CFP), who clinched the Big Ten West title last week, earned a 10th win for the fourth time since 2015 and eighth under 25th-year coach Kirk Ferentz.

The Cornhuskers (5-7, 3-6) lost four straight to end Matt Rhule’s first season as coach. Their bowl drought will stretch to seven years, the longest among Power Five schools.

No. 13 OKLAHOMA 69, TCU 45

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for 400 yards and three touchdowns to help Oklahoma defeat TCU and improve its chances of reaching the Big 12 championship game.

Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2, No. 13 CFP) entered the day in a three-way tie with Kansas State and Oklahoma State for second place in the Big 12. Those teams have games on Saturday, so the Sooners will have to wait to learn whether they will play for a 15th Big 12 title the following weekend.

Drake Stoops caught a career-high 12 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Both Stoops and Gabriel were honored on Senior Day before the game, and they got loud ovations as they came off the field in the final minutes.

Gavin Sawchuk ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns for the Sooners, who won their final regular-season Big 12 game. They will join the Southeastern Conference next season.

Josh Hoover passed for 344 yards and four touchdowns and Emani Bailey ran for 150 yards, caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score for TCU (5-7, 3-6). The Horned Frogs failed to become bowl eligible a year after playing for the national championship.

No. 23 TOLEDO, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 32-17

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Peny Boone rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, and Toledo beat Central Michigan.

The Rockets (11-1, 8-0 Mid-American Conference) have won 11 in a row since their 30-28 loss at Illinois in their season opener on Sept. 2. It’s the longest win streak for the program since 1971.

Next up for Toledo is Miami (Ohio) in the MAC championship on Dec. 2 at Ford Field in Detroit. Another win and the Rockets could be in line for a New Year’s Day bowl game, possibly as the highest-ranked team from a Group of Five conference.

Jase Bauer passed for 182 yards and a touchdown for Central Michigan (5-7, 3-5).