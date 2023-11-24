Land Transfers

The following land transfers were recently released online:

Recorded Oct. 17

Kristle Fox to Donald J. Fox, 207 Buckeye Road, consideration amount not disclosed.

Phyllis J. Craig to Pamela Eubanks, 1181 Jamison Road NW, consideration amount $244,000.

Arthur B. Tyree to Amya D. Haithcock and Derrick V. Wilson, 315 Florence St., consideration amount $118,000.

Lake Creek Investments LLC to Jolissa Wead, 524 French Ct., consideration amount $257,500.

John C. and Amy J. Nestor to Justin and Katelene Hardeman, 667 Waverly Ave., consideration amount $307,500.

Recorded Oct. 19

Emma D. White to Edward A. and Bonnie L. Joseph, 1224 Countryside Dr., consideration amount $285,000.

John W. and Vickie S. Lewis to Emma D. White, 1015 Damon Dr., consideration amount $480,000.

Recorded Oct. 20

Ben and Ellen Snodgrass to Joey A. Penwell and Victoria L. Randall-Penwell, 542 Washington Ave., consideration amount $285,000.

US Bank National Association to Square One Real Estate LLC, 1025 Lakeview Ave., consideration amount $70,900.

Recorded Oct. 23

Abraham and Jamie L. Arvayo to Scott A. and Stephanie L. Dunham, 4 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $460,000.

Recorded Oct. 24

Clayton Properties Group Inc and Arbor Homes to Cheryl Allen, Trotters Pointe home, consideration amount $280,000.

SJJ Leggett Family LLC to Jamie Pauley, 1722 Green Valley Road, consideration amount $180,000.

Recorded Oct. 25

Janet A. Ebersole to Steven L. Ebersole Trust, 5128 Washington Good Hope Road SE, consideration amount $210,000.

Recorded Oct. 26

Kylie Camp to Charles W. Elzey, 918 Milwood Ave., consideration amount $137,000.

Gretchen L. Bernard to Dylan Ison, 215 Hickory St., consideration amount $190,000.

Richard and Karey A. Sockman to Matthew N. Haddox, 508 Campbell St., consideration amount $129,900.

Branen L. Weade Properties LLC to Paige N. Bonham and Ryan S. Schafer, 3308 RT 753, consideration amount $180,000.

Darren G. and Taylor Gammell to Tanner Vandyke, 729 John St., consideration amount $171,900.

Recorded Oct. 27

IHeart Media & Entertainment INC to Vertical Bridge Towers IV LLC, 17.237 acres in Union Twp., consideration amount $31,900.

Matthew and Shandi Hippely to Shannon E. Szcerbiak, 19 E. High St., consideration amount $260,000.

Recorded Oct. 30

Paige L. and Josey Neff to Corey Green and Gretchen Bernard, 4999 Dickey Road NE, consideration amount $200,000.

Joyce A. Garringer to US Bank National Association, 9761 Washington New Martinsburg Road SE, consideration amount $89,300.

Recorded Oct. 31

Streber Properties LLC to Kevin L. and Alicia G. Martin, 2685 Bogus Road, consideration amount $110,000.

Recorded Nov. 1

Christopher J. and Tabitha R. Anderson to James L. and Krystal L. Christ, 3506 Washington Waterloo Road NE, consideration amount $230,000.

Recorded Nov. 2

Zachary and Harmonee Zurface to Matthew and Shandi Hippely, 1048 Leslie Trace NW, consideration amount $255,000.

Dana T. Freese to Amanda Cox, 546 Comfort Ln., consideration amount $180,500.

Steven and Christina J. Bare to Whitney M. Houser, 144 Eastview Road, consideration amount $185,300.

Recorded Nov. 3

Matthew S. and Raven S. Raymond to Karen Lossisoroni, 149 Hawthorne Dr. SE, consideration amount $185,500.

Clayton Properties Group Inc and Arbor Homes to Zachary and Krista L. Gullufsen, Trotters Pointe home, consideration amount $323,000.