Wayne Twp. Fire receives $26,500 grant from Valero

WAYNE TWP. — The Wayne Township Fire Association was presented with a grant of $26,500 this week from Valero Renewables Bloomingburg for the purchase of grain bin rescue equipment.

According to Wayne Twp. Fire Rescue Chief Chris Wysong, this project began months ago after Valero Renewables hosted a grain bin rescue training program for Fayette County. During the training, the Wayne Fire Department was identified as not having a grain bin rescue tube.

Valero reached out to introduce its grant opportunity for purchasing this piece of equipment. Valero Bloomingburg produces ethanol, distillers grains livestock feed and fuel- and feed-grade corn oil.

“We explained that we used to have a tube and couldn’t use it because we did not have the budget to purchase all the additional safety equipment for the grain bin rescue operation,” said Wysong. “That tube was passed on to another Fayette County fire department that could put it into operation. We explained to Valero in our grant submission that if they wanted to help us with grain bin rescue equipment, we needed help with all of it. Our members did their research and we submitted a well-written grant request.”

Following months of review, Wayne Township Fire was awarded the grant.

“Possessing this equipment is not the end of our obligation,” said Wysong. “Our members are committed to training and becoming proficient in our skills to better serve the community.”

With the grant award, the department has ordered the grain bin/rope rescue equipment and trailer.

“We are beyond thankful for this opportunity, and Valero helping us to meet our vision to always provide the community we serve with the most professional life-saving services,” Wysong said.