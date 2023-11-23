Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Fayette County:

Good Hope Lions Club Holiday Candy Sale – Now until Dec. 21

A Holiday Candy Sale by the Good Hope Lions Club will be at a new location of Kettering Health (previously known as Southern State Washington C.H. campus), 1270 US Hwy 62 SW. Open daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Open on Sundays 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Black Friday Weekend Sidewalk Sales – Nov. 24-26

Destinations Outlets is having its Black Friday sales all weekend long at 800 Factory Shops Blvd, Jeffersonville. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Parade – Nov. 26

Downtown Washington Court House will have its annual Christmas Parade this year from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Carriage Court free movie night – Nov. 28

Carriage Court Assisted Living and Memory Support invites everyone to its free Movie Night on Nov. 28. Showing Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera Ellen. Starting at 6 p.m., located at 500 N. Glenn Ave. in Washington C.H.

Miami Trace Elementary LPDC meeting – Nov. 29

There will be a Miami Trace Elementary LPDC meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 4:05 p.m. at the elementary school’s first floor conference room. Guests are welcome.

Retired Teachers meeting – Dec. 7

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association will meet on Thursday, Dec. 7 at Grace Methodist Church. Social hour will begin at 11 a.m. with the Fayette Community Chorale performing at 11:45. Lunch will follow with Jana Deeks providing dinner music. Afterwards, members are encouraged to participate in the Banana Express at local nursing homes. Lunch is $13 and reservations are currently being accepted. Please contact Elise Garringer for a reservation.

Red Cross blood drive – Dec. 9

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Jeffersonville Lions Club, 1 Railroad St., on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call Kathy Shriver at 740-463-3521, 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Jefferlions

Cheer Craft Extravaganza – Dec. 9

Shop over 50 vendors, enjoy concessions and raffles and take a photo with Santa Claus at Miami Trace Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Benefit for Brian Swackhammer – Dec. 9

A veterans benefit, featuring a chili cook-off supper, will be held on Dec. 9. A 50/50 drawing, live auction, Chinese auction and raffle will take place at VFW Riders Post 3762 in Washington Court House, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Cross blood drive – Dec. 12

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the WCH Grade Methodist Fellowship Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, 740-437-7106, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: GraceUMC

Jefferson Twp. Trustees end-of-year meeting – Dec. 18

The Jefferson Township Trustees have scheduled their end-of-year meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 and their reorganization meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a special meeting on Jan. 2 immediately following the reorganization meeting. As always, the public is welcome to attend.

Red Cross blood drive – Dec. 21

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Adena Fayette Medical Center – Medical Arts Conference Room, Building #2, on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 1-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AFMC