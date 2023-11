WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 21

Theft: At 12:28 a.m., a Stoutsville, Ohio resident reported the theft of her purse while staying at the Holiday Inn Express.

Nov. 20

Forgery: At 5:10 p.m., officers responded to Laurel Road in reference to the forgery of a vehicle title. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 19

Theft: At 2:01 p.m., a Columbus Avenue resident reported the theft of a firearm from her residence.