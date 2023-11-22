WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 20

Donald B. Bennett, 52, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Vernon O. Miller III, 58, Columbus, fictitious tags.

Nov. 19

Austin W. Payne, 26, 804 Pin Oak Place, no operator’s license, fictitious plates.

Nov. 17

Sloan E. Nichols, 33, Sabina, failure to control.

Bryce S. Anderson, 22, 1400 Grace St. Apt. 1, driving under suspension.

Jon W. Snyder, 28, 613 Sycamore St., license forfeiture, red light violation, stopping after accident.

Michael A. Newsome, 53, Bainbridge, license forfeiture (first-degree misdemeanor), failure to comply (third-degree felony), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Cory L. Fitch, 21, Bainbridge, obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Emily D. Stires, 37, 837 Sycamore St., no operator’s license.

Robert J. Geilfuss, 35, Brownstown, Mich., speed, passing on double yellow.

Nov. 16

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., failure to yield left turn.

Brian C. Williams, 36, 626 Albin Ave., stopping after accident violation (three counts), red light violation, OVI, open container.

Arron W. Tumbleson, 28, Greenfield, license forfeiture.

Nov. 15

Adam Lightle, 44, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 125, code enforcement compliance.

Carol A. Tumbleson, 49, at large, non-compliance suspension.

Nov. 13

Mardy L. Smith, 39, 1022 Lakeview Ave., aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor), civil protection order violation.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

Cecil R. Carter, 59, 648 Yeoman St., bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).