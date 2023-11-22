‘The Streets of Greenfield’ now available

Eric Grate “The Streets of Greenfield” by Eric Grate became available Nov. 21. Submitted photo

Coal Shed Publishing has announced the launch of “The Streets Of Greenfield,” a book by Eric Grate.

“The Streets Of Greenfield” is a collection of 18 short stories set in the small Appalachian town of Greenfield between 1946 and 2023. The stories depict tough times as seen through the eyes of tough people living in a tough town.

Grate’s stories cut against the grain in an edgy, often humorous style that he calls “hardscrabble.” Experience life on Greenfield’s tough streets where losers sometimes win, winners often lose, and anti-heroes carry the day.

“The Streets Of Greenfield” became available on Nov. 21, and may be purchased through Amazon as well as on Grate’s homepage at www.ericgrate.com, and at select locations in Ohio and Kentucky.

Upcoming Events:

● Dec. 2 — Reading and book signing at Greenfield Christmas Market.

● Dec. 9 — Book signing on Chillicothe at Wheatberry Books.

Grate was born and raised in Greenfield. He is a 1984 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked for 20 years in the automotive industry as a quality engineer, owned and operated a successful portrait studio for 11 years, and owns and operates Big Jack’s Coffeehouse & Cafe with two locations in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. He resides in Danville, Kentucky with his wife, Michelle.