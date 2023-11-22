Lady Panthers fall to Unioto in season opener, 75-32

Lady Panther freshman Gracie Lovett attacks the Unioto defense during the first quarter of the game on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Pictured for Unioto is Milee Smith (25) and Mya Hamilton (10). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald photo

The Miami Trace Lady Panther basketball team kicked off their 2023-24 campaign on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at home against the Unioto Lady Shermans.

The first basket of the season for Miami Trace came from junior Ellie Robinette who stole a pass and took it in for a layup, giving the Lady Panthers a 2-0 lead.

Unioto responded by scoring seven straight points to take an early two possession lead.

Freshman point guard Gracie Lovett would go to the free throw line on the next possession and score her first career varsity point to make it 7-3.

Unioto would extend their lead over the remaining minutes of the opening quarter, capping it off with a putback at the buzzer from sophomore Milee Smith to make it 20-7 going into the second period.

The Lady Shermans started the second quarter on an 11-3 run to extend the lead to 31-10, prompting a timeout by the Lady Panthers. Unioto never lost momentum following the timeout as they closed out the half with a 46-17 lead.

The Lady Panthers were outscored 18-7 in the third quarter, giving Unioto a 64-24 lead heading into the fourth.

The final quarter saw the Lady Shermans score 11 points to eight points for Miami Trace, as they cruised to a 75-32 victory.

Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller spoke following the loss.

“Right now now we have 18 kids in the program and nine of them are freshman, so we are young every day. Every day we are trying to just get a little bit older and a little more experienced. We are going to rely on a lot of our youth, and sometimes youth is the best thing because they don’t know what they don’t know. They just go out and play hard and they play the game they love to play, and that’s the best part about this game.”

“We knew coming into this game that this was a team that went to the Regionals last year and they basically returned everybody from that squad, and they added another kid that had a lot of scoring capability. We just talked about doing what we can do and controlling what we can control. If we can execute the things that we want to execute and we are learning from it, that is what we want to do. We are just going to keep building off of this because there were great things that we saw out of our young kids tonight.”

Statistically for the Lady Panthers, Jessee Stewart led the team with 11 points, followed by Lovett with six, Ellie Robinette and Ryleigh Vincent with four, Lauren Guess with three, and Nevaeh Lyons and Cali Kirkpatrick with two points each.

Statistically for Unioto, Milee Smith led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Mya Hamliton with 13, Amaris Betts with 10, Magnolia Holbert with nine, Alexis Book with eight, Jade Stewart and Aidyn Danison with three, and Kendal Walker with one point.

In the j-v contest, Miami Trace won by a score of 29-11.

Statistically for the Lady Panthers, Bella Shull led with 16 points, followed by Katy Bock with five, and Karleigh Cooper, Cali Kirkpatrick, Alison Reeves, and Emma Lyons with two points each.

Unioto (1-0) is home on Sunday, Nov. 26 against Huber Heights Wayne at 11 a.m.

Miami Trace (0-1) is home on Monday, Nov. 27 against Waverly with a 7 p.m. varsity tip.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 10 7 8 — 32

U 20 26 18 11 — 75

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 2-0-4; Gracie Lovett 1-4-6; Bella Shull 0-0-0; Jessee Stewart 1 (3)-0-11; Cali Kirkpatrick 1-0-2; Nevaeh Lyons 1-0-2; Katy Bock 0-0-0; Lauren Guess 1-1-3; Ryleigh Vincent 1-2-4; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (3)-7-32. Free throw shooting: 7 of 14 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart 3. Field goal shooting: 12 of 36 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 16 for 19 percent. Turnovers: 23 Rebounds: 18 (4 Offensive). Assists: 6. Steals: 4.

UNIOTO — Magnolia Holbert 1 (1)-4-9; Jade Stewart 0 (1)-0-3; Amaris Betts 2 (2)-0-10; Mya Hamliton 5 (1)-0-13; Mya Free 0-0-0; Aidyn Danison 0 (1)-0-3; Abbie Marshall 0-0-0; Alexis Book 1 (2)-0-8; Amelia Uhrig 4-1-9; Milee Smith 7 (1)-2-19; Kendal Walker 0-1-1. TOTALS — 20 (9)-8-75. Free throw Shooting: 8 of 10 for 80 percent. Three-point field goals: Betts 2, Book 2, Holbert, Stewart, Hamilton, Danison, Smith. Turnovers: 7.