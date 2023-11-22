Lady Lions bend but don’t break in 37-34 season-opening win over Westfall

Washington senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi drives to the basket during the season-opening game against Westfall Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at Washington High School. Defending for Westfall are Reese Moehl (24) and Isabella Patete (31). Wead-Salmi led Washington with 11 points in a 37-34 victory by Washington. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington High School head coach John Denen speaks with his team during a time out in the fourth quarter of the game against Westfall Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Players seated are (l-r); Eliana Racine, Maggi Wall, Calee Ellars, Calleigh Wead-Salmi and Trinity George. Standing (l-r); Kaithlyn Maquiling, Lilly Shaw, Peyton Hughes and assistant coaches Brandan Ellars and Caitie Chrisman. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

After the Washington Lady Blue Lions held off a late charge from Westfall to post a 37-34 win in the season-opening game Wednesday, Nov. 22, Washington’s head coach, John Denen said that winning this game (the 376th of his coaching career) was just as enjoyable as his first coaching victory many years ago.

Washington won the game despite cool shooting in three of the four quarters, especially the second (3 of 14) and fourth quarters (2-13).

The saving grace for the Lady Lions was that they went 6 of 8 from the free throw line while Westfall managed just 1 point in five attempts.

Washington senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi shared game top scoring honors with Westfall junior Isabella Patete. Both players scored 11 points. Wead-Salmi led Washington with five rebounds.

Senior Reese Moehl led the game with 11 rebounds for Westfall.

Washington junior Maggi Wall hit two three-point baskets and scored 10 points.

Senior Trinity George scored six points for Washington and sophomore Calee Ellars scored five points, hitting one three-point field goal.

“Somewhere there in the third quarter we played real well,” Denen said. “We executed some offense and got some really good shots.

“It was the first game of the year and everybody thinks they’re going to be really good,” Denen said. “Westfall had four starters returning. Their size was a problem for us.”

In spite of the size advantage for Westfall, Denen said, “I thought we rebounded the ball really well.

“We’re going to have three sophomores play a lot,” Denen said. “One of them told me, ‘I’ve never been so nervous in my life.’ So, now that we’ve experienced (nervousness), that will help us moving forward.

“I think Westfall is a very good team,” Denen said. “I think it was a good team win. We had four players hit big shots at different times. I think we’ll be balanced in scoring. We don’t have a kid that’s going to go out there and score 20 points a game.

“I was very pleased with the effort,” Denen said. “I think we had some fun. I don’t think we had fun during that four or five minute stretch where they really cut into the lead. That’s a testament to Westfall.

“We talked about grit a little bit before the game and we showed some grit right there,” Denen said. “We had four different people make big shots. I thought we played well, defensively.”

Washington led five minutes into the game, 7-2.

Westfall hit a shot at the buzzer to take a 12-9 lead after eight minutes of play.

Washington hit three field goals in the first quarter and three in the second, unofficially shooting 6 of 23 for 26 percent. The Lady Lions had five turnovers in the first quarter but pared that down to just one in the second quarter.

Westfall continued a productive 10-1 run to pull in front, 16-10 with 5:29 to play in the first half.

Washington grabbed the momentum back with a bucket and one by sophomore Peyton Hughes and baskets by Wead-Salmi and George. The Lady Lions headed off the court at the half with a 17-16 lead over the Mustangs.

Much like Westfall did in the first half, Washington picked up right where they left off on their scoring streak to start the third quarter, with a 9-0 run on the strength of two points each from Ellars and George and five points from Wead-Salmi, including an and-one (an old-fashioned three-point play).

Washington enjoyed, however briefly, its biggest lead of the game after Ellars hit a three. It was 29-18 in favor of the Lady Lions with just under four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Lady Lions held a 31-23 lead to start the fourth quarter.

After going 6 of 11 from the floor in the third quarter, Washington managed to connect on just 2 of 13 field goal attempts in the fourth quarter.

This left the door ajar for the Mustangs and they were keen to capitalize.

Wead-Salmi scored at the 6:18 mark. Racine scored near the four-minute mark, after which Westfall went on a 7-0 run to pull to within one point, 35-34.

Much to Washington’s credit, they did not relinquish the lead.

Part of that was attributed to Westfall going 0 of 3 from the floor in the final 2:54 of the game. Some of that was due in part to Washington’s defense.

With the precarious one-point lead, Washington missed its next three field goal attempts.

In this time period, Washington had one turnover and Westfall lost the handle twice.

By the time Wall stepped to the free throw line, there was 18.2 seconds to play.

The junior made both free throws.

Westfall took a time out with 11 seconds to play.

Once coach Denen saw the way the Westfall players were situated, he called time out before they could in-bound the ball.

Finally, Westfall threw the ball in, but Washington’s defense was ready and Westfall did not get a shot off, instead suffering a turnover.

The Lady Lions emerged from this tussle with a 37-34 victory.

Washington was coming off a 5-19 season a year ago.

The Lady Lions are at Logan Elm Tuesday. The j-v game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

Westfall hosts Logan Elm Saturday at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 9 8 14 6 — 37

Wf 12 4 7 11 — 34

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 1 (2)-2-10; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 4-3-11; Eliana Racine 1-0-2; Trinity George 3-0-6; Peyton Hughes 1-1-3; Calee Ellars 1 (1)-0-5; Lilly Shaw 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (3)-6-37. Free throw shooting: 6 of 8 for 75 percent. Field goal shooting: 14 of 47 for 30 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, 2; Ellars. Turnovers: 11. Rebounds: 21.

WESTFALL — Marianna Packer 0-0-0; Aubrey Clark 3-1-7; Reese Moehl 3-0-6; Isabella Patete 4 (1)-0-11; Adrian Moehl 4-0-8; Kyleigh Mercurio 1-0-2. TOTALS — 15 (1)-1-34. Free throw shooting: 1 of 5 for 20 percent. Field goal shooting: 16 of 38 for 42 percent. Three-point field goal: Patete. Turnovers: 20. Rebounds: 23.

Westfall wins j-v game with Washington

Westfall won the j-v game Wednesday evening, 30-10.

Aysha Haney, Jada Ryan, Ava Hines, Iyanna Brown and Braegan Shiltz each scored two points for Washington.

For Westfall, Reese Baughman and Lydia Colahan both scored eight points.

Kyleigh Mercurio and Carly Atwood each scored six points and Reise Rogers scored two.

Atwood hit two threes while Baughman and Mercurio each had one three.

Story by Chris Hoppes, Record-Herald Sports Editor