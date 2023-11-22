Farmers Market members, volunteers hold fall meeting

Doug Shannon, senior loan officer at Merchants National Bank, and David Persinger, Fayette County Farmers Market manager, with the Farmers Market trailer. Submitted photo

The Fayette County Farmers Market is finished for the season and most of the vendors are glad for a break in their already busy schedules.

Membership and volunteers had their fall meeting on Nov. 14; during this meeting, dates for the 2024 season were determined, Saturday market sales figures were shared and attendees had a rich conversation on the strengths of the past market season and the need to solicit additional volunteers, among other topics.

Market managers David Persinger and Gwen Laurens, as well as Jim Hobbs, board vice president, reported on the purchase of a trailer which will be used to store the information booth tents, tables and chairs, the tents for community guests, the signage and more. This purchase solved a multi-year problem of material storage, and makes the market more independent.

Most importantly, three market patrons stepped up with donations of $500 each, which covered the full cost of the trailer as well as trailer signage.

“We are pleased to give a special and very hearty shout out of thanks to: Jo and son, Kurt, Cokonougher, Fayette County Farm Bureau, and Merchants National Bank,” states a news release from the Farmers Market. “Kind and generous people are central to the success of our community!”