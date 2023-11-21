Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Oct. 14 – 478 SR 734 NE

A mutual aid engine was requested by Jefferson Township Fire Department. FD was cancelled while responding.

Oct. 13 – 1371 Leesburg Ave.

FD received station tone for a mulch fire. FD arrived on scene and found that the fire was extinguished by a bystander prior to their arrival. FD made sure all the fire was extinguished and returned to the station.

Oct. 12 – N. North St. and Paint St. intersection

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, FD blocked the roadway and established a safe working area. FD checked the vehicles for hazards and assisted EMS. FD remained on scene until released by the Washington Police Department.

Oct. 12 – Washington Ave. and S. Elm St. intersection

FD responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, the Washington Police Department notified FD of a bicycle wreck and FD was not needed. FD cleared the scene.

Oct. 11 – 375 Glenn Ave.

FD was requested for a strange smell in the attic. FD checked the attic with a gas metering equipment and no problems were found.

Oct. 11 – W. Temple St. and Veterans Way intersection

FD responded to a motor vehicle with injuries. On arrival, Firefighters assessed the scene and found vehicles stationary blocking the railroad track. Firefighters contacted dispatch to notify the railroad that there were vehicles sitting on the tracks and to halt train traffic in the area. A railroad employee arrived on scene. Firefighters checked the vehicles for safety and applied oil dry to the leaking fluids. All vehicles were drivable and were moved off the tracks. Firefighters cleared the scene when released by WD.

Oct. 11 – S. North St. and Broadway St. Intersection

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two (2) vehicle accident with injuries involving farm machinery. FD found both vehicles facing North, upright and on all four (4) wheels, with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to create a safe working area, confirmed there was no entrapment, initiated patient tirage and assessment and checked the safety of the vehicle. FD transferred patient care to members of Fayette County EMS and deployed absorbency to fluids on the roadway. FD performed general clean-up and provided other assistance as needed.

Oct. 8 – 342 W. Court St.

FD received station tone for a two-vehicle accident. FD secured the area and checked vehicles for hazards.

Oct. 8 – North St. 41 and Hickory Ln. intersection

FD received station tone for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the vehicles. FD secured the scene and checked for any hazards.

Oct. 7 –1809 Columbus Ave.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general fire alarm, building two. FD was notified by dispatch via radio that facility personnel advised of a false alarm while enroute. FD canceled response.

Oct. 7 – 71 Residence Dr.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a first response with Medic-590 for Fayette County EMS. FD provided manpower until patient care was transferred to Fayette County EMS.

Oct. 7 – N. North St. and Eyman Park Dr. intersection

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two (2) vehicle accident with injuries. FD found both vehicles upright, on all four (4) wheels and facing North in the North bound lane, with no visible smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to control traffic and established a safe working area. FD confirmed there was no entrapment and triaged patient priorities. FD transferred patient care to responding units from Fayette County EMS and provided assistance as needed.