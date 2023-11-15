The Willow named Chamber Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recognized The Willow Restaurant as its Business of the Month. Pictured from left to right: Robyn Hadden (St. Catherine’s/CH Manor), Kathy Patterson (Carriage Court), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Denny and Kelly Smith (owners), Ronda Turner (ERA Martin & Assoc.), Debbie Bryant (United Way), and Lori Hatfield (Atomic Credit Union). Submitted photo

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce has selected The Willow Restaurant as its Business of the Month.

The Willow is a casual, family-friendly, full-service restaurant that opened on Oct. 14, 2010, according to a news release. It specializes in home cooking and comfort food and has been serving the community for 13 years.

Denny and Kelly Smith, the owners, have a loyal and hardworking team of about 40 staff members from Washington C.H. and nearby towns, many of whom have been with them since the beginning.

The Smiths shared how grateful they are for the support they have received from the local community. Come and enjoy a tasty meal, and congratulate them as a Business of the Month.