ODJFS reminds Ohioans to beware of scams

COLUMBUS – It’s International Fraud Awareness Week, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder reminds Ohioans – especially Ohioans served by programs ODJFS supervises – to stay alert to protect their benefits, according to a news release.

“It’s important that our customers who receive benefits understand how we communicate with them and how their benefits are delivered so they can spot the warning signs of fraud,” Damschroder said. “Scams are on the rise, and everyone needs to be vigilant.”

Some of the most common scams include phishing (emails) and smishing (text messages) sent to individuals receiving government benefits. These messages often contain threats that benefits will be stopped if the person doesn’t respond by clicking a provided link.

“Never click on links that you receive through texts or emails unless it comes from a known, reliable, and expected source,” Damschroder said. “Remember that the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services will never contact you to ask for your username or password. If someone asks for your username or password, it’s likely a scam. Also watch out for fake or fraudulent email addresses and websites. Criminals use slight differences to trick your eye and gain your trust. Look carefully at the email address, links, and general correspondence for spelling errors.”

If you receive a text or email you believe may be fraudulent, don’t click on any links. Instead, log into your account to see if you have any messages. Also check the ODJFS website, jfs.ohio.gov for any alerts about recent scams.

For tips on password security, email security, and more, visit https://jfs.ohio.gov/help-center/security-statement. To report fraud involving ODJFS programs or services, visit jfs.ohio.gov/help-center/report-fraud.