Time to prepare for Thanksgiving meal

Thanksgiving is right around the corner. So, it’s time to pre-plan your meal. It just makes it easier. I will start by making a list of things I’m going to make.

One staple at my house is homemade noodles. I make them at every holiday meal.

I remember Mom rolling out her noodles a couple of days before her holiday meals and she told me that “the true measure of a good cook is how fine your noodles are.” Honestly, that took me awhile to figure out what she meant. When she rolled out her noodles, she rolled them out in a thin circle. She would then roll that circle up (like you would cinnamon rolls) and start cutting them from the sides. She would cut them super thin. When I roll out my noodles, I roll them into a circle and cut that circle in half, then in strips the length I want my noodles. I then pile the strips about four on top of each other and cut them thin.

She always told the story that Grandma (her mom) was cooking a holiday meal and all her kids would pitch in and make something to bring, Mom made the noodles, and of course she cut them really thin. Grandpa spoke up during the meal and said, “I don’t like those doggone store bought noodles,” mom said, I made them, they are not store bought. He ate a bunch of them and never said another word. Of course, everyone got a chuckle out of that, Grandpa wasn’t one to be quiet. I’m sure Mom felt a little pride that day.

My son especially loves noodles. He always loads up his plate with them. I asked him one year if he wanted me to make anything special this Thanksgiving, and he said yes! “Would you make those yellow noodles…. They are so good.” Yellow noodles? It finally dawned on me that I made some noodles and put a little too much yellow food coloring in them and they turned out really yellow, but he loved them and wanted some more of those yellow noodles. So what’s a Mom to do? She makes those “yellow noodles.”

I asked my mom for her recipe for noodles for years, she kept telling me, there isn’t one. So, I watched her very closely how she made them. I was able to duplicate them very closely. I kept working with them until I came up with an actual recipe. But remember, the actual flavor of your noodles comes from the broth you cook them in. My favorite all time broth for noodles is ham.

For me, Thanksgiving is a time for turkey to be the main meat. So, at Thanksgiving it’s turkey noodles. You get a lot of broth from a turkey, don’t add anything to your turkey if you are going to use the broth. I typically cook the turkey, dump off the broth and then season it, with butter, salt and pepper, sometimes I add a little garlic.

When I do ham, I do the same thing, don’t add anything to the ham until it cooks, and you get the broth off. Then you can add the pineapple and brown sugar.

If I end up with more broth than I want I will freeze it. Nothing like having some fresh noodles and broth in the middle of June.

On the other side if you don’t have enough broth, you can add some canned broth because the noodles will absorb a good bit of it.

This recipe isn’t a large amount. I will typically triple it and let them lay on the countertop for a couple of days. (I run my hands through them to turn them over so they dry evenly) to get really dry, if I don’t use all them, I put them in Ziplock bags (don’t cook them) and put them in the freezer.

They do take a bit of time to do, but it’s a tradition at my house and a staple at every holiday meal. It seems they are everyone’s favorite in my family. Especially the yellow ones!

Home Made Noodles

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

4 egg yolks

5 Tablespoons water

A few drops of yellow food coloring.

Directions

In a large bowl beat the egg yolks with a whisk, add the salt and water and yellow food coloring. Add in the flour about a half of a cup at a time until the dough is mixed well, and the flour is incorporated in. It should be easy to handle and not sticky, you may have to add more to get it to this consistency.

Divide the dough into quarters and turn it out on a floured surface. Roll it out until it’s thin.

I cut the circle in half, flour it lightly then lay the half on top of each other and cut in strips (about the length you want your noodles). Cut them thinly across your strips on the short side.

I then put the cut noodles on wax paper in a thin layer to dry. Every couple of hours I run my fingers through them turning them over so they will dry evenly.

I typically make them about two days before the holiday meal.

Get your pan of broth (I usually use a large pan or even the Dutch oven) boiling, they add in your noodles, very slowly, if you add them too quickly, it will bubble over (yes, I did this, lesson learned) Cook them on a medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes or until the noodles feel done, it usually don’t take long.

If you are using turkey or chicken broth, you might want to add a little salt to the broth, don’t add salt to the ham broth.

Enjoy!