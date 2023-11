Carson Hibbs and Lexi Arehart McBrayer announced their engagement. Submitted photo

Lexi Arehart McBrayer and Carson Hibbs, both of Wilmington, have announced their wedding engagement.

McBrayer is the daughter of Midori and Kyle McBrayer. Hibbs is the son of Travis and Jessica Hibbs, and Jaime and Gabriel Polston.

McBrayer is a 2021 Wilmington High School graduate and is currently employed with Dogtopia. Hibbs is a 2023 Wilmington High School graduate and is currently employed at Ohio Health Riverside Hospital.