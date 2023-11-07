Unofficial results from Fayette Co. general election

The following are unofficial results from Fayette County’s contested races and issues at Tuesday’s general election:

WCH Municipal Court Judge

Susan Wollscheid – 3,810

Melissa Upthegrove – 3,706

WCH City Council, top three elected

James Blair – 2,072

Jim Chrisman – 1,926

Sylvia Call – 1,693

Kendra Redd-Hernandez – 904

Mayor of Jeffersonville, vote for one

Mike Kirchner – 107

Michelle Gray – 73

Jake Dawson – 49

Jeffersonville Village Council, vote for two

Danny Maxie – 162

Sue Burnside – 100

Anthony Hill – 84

Milledgeville Mayor, vote for one

Ronald Anderson – 23

Byron Wilson – 15

Madison Township Trustee, vote for one

Don Melvin – 184

Kyle Dolphin – 177

Madison Township Fiscal Officer, vote for one

Aimee Lindsey 255

Ryan Morrison 103

Union Township Trustee, vote for one

Kent Smith – 488

Mark Haldeman – 428

Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education, vote for three

Zach Camp – 1,780

Jennifer Lynch – 1,650

Wendy Jo Downing – 1,472

Timothy Wiseman Jr. – 1,225

State Issue 1

Yes – 3,236

No – 4,758

State Issue 2

Yes – 3,859

No – 4,115

Concord Township Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)

For the Tax Levy – 194

Against the Tax Levy – 97

Perry Township Proposed Tax Levy (Additional)

For the Tax Levy – 38

Against the Tax Levy – 72

Local Liquor Option for Community Facility Jefferson Township Unincorporated

Yes – 485

No – 247

Fayette County EMS District Proposed Tax Levy (Additional)

For the Tax Levy – 3,539

Against the Tax Levy – 3,491

Village of Bloomingburg Proposed (Ordinance/Resolution) Electric Aggregation

Yes – 110

No – 88

Village of New Holland Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)

For the Tax Levy – 20

Against the Tax Levy – 14

Village of New Holland Proposed Tax Levy (Additional)

For the Tax Levy – 15

Against the Tax Levy – 19

Jeffersonville Local Liquor Option

Yes – 179

No – 69

Jeffersonville Local Liquor Option (Sunday)

Yes – 163

No – 81