Unofficial results from Fayette Co. general election

The following are unofficial results from Fayette County’s contested races and issues at Tuesday’s general election:
WCH Municipal Court Judge
Susan Wollscheid – 3,810
Melissa Upthegrove – 3,706
WCH City Council, top three elected
James Blair – 2,072
Jim Chrisman – 1,926
Sylvia Call – 1,693
Kendra Redd-Hernandez – 904
Mayor of Jeffersonville, vote for one
Mike Kirchner – 107
Michelle Gray – 73
Jake Dawson – 49
Jeffersonville Village Council, vote for two
Danny Maxie – 162
Sue Burnside – 100
Anthony Hill – 84
Milledgeville Mayor, vote for one
Ronald Anderson – 23
Byron Wilson – 15
Madison Township Trustee, vote for one
Don Melvin – 184
Kyle Dolphin – 177
Madison Township Fiscal Officer, vote for one
Aimee Lindsey 255
Ryan Morrison 103
Union Township Trustee, vote for one
Kent Smith – 488
Mark Haldeman – 428
Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education, vote for three
Zach Camp – 1,780
Jennifer Lynch – 1,650
Wendy Jo Downing – 1,472
Timothy Wiseman Jr. – 1,225
State Issue 1
Yes – 3,236
No – 4,758
State Issue 2
Yes – 3,859
No – 4,115
Concord Township Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
For the Tax Levy – 194
Against the Tax Levy – 97
Perry Township Proposed Tax Levy (Additional)
For the Tax Levy – 38
Against the Tax Levy – 72
Local Liquor Option for Community Facility Jefferson Township Unincorporated
Yes – 485
No – 247
Fayette County EMS District Proposed Tax Levy (Additional)
For the Tax Levy – 3,539
Against the Tax Levy – 3,491
Village of Bloomingburg Proposed (Ordinance/Resolution) Electric Aggregation
Yes – 110
No – 88
Village of New Holland Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)
For the Tax Levy – 20
Against the Tax Levy – 14
Village of New Holland Proposed Tax Levy (Additional)
For the Tax Levy – 15
Against the Tax Levy – 19
Jeffersonville Local Liquor Option
Yes – 179
No – 69
Jeffersonville Local Liquor Option (Sunday)
Yes – 163
No – 81