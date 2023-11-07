Two incumbents, one newcomer elected to WCHCS school board, according to unofficial results

Two incumbents and one newcomer were elected to the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Fayette County Board of Elections.

Four candidates were running for three spots on the school board and all four received significant support. Incumbents Zach Camp (1,780 votes) and Jennifer Lynch (1,650 votes) received the most votes. Wendy Jo Downing was also elected to the board with 1,472 votes.

Timothy Wiseman Jr. finished with 1,225 votes, according to unofficial results.