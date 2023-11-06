WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 4

Criminal Damaging: At 8:33 a.m., officers responded to 634 Rawling St. in reference to the side mirror of the victim’s vehicle being shot with what officers believe was a BB gun. A report was taken.

Theft/Criminal Trespass: At 4:31 p.m. while on patrol, an officer observed the offender pushing a shopping cart belonging to Walmart eastbound on Leesburg Avenue. The officer made contact with the offender and learned that the cart, along with the merchandise inside it, was stolen. It was later learned that the offender had previously been trespassed from Walmart’s property. The offender was arrested and charged accordingly.

Nov. 2

Bench Warrant: Officers were sent to the Fayette County Jail in reference to Tiffany Wilkerson being at their facility and having an active bench warrant out for her arrest through the Washington Court House Municipal Court. Wilkerson was arrested on the warrant.

Domestic by Threats: Officers were sent to 935 Gregg St. in reference to a domestic. After officers investigated the complaint, they arrested Melissa Frisbie for domestic by threats. Frisbie was transported to the Fayette County Jail.

Burglary/Theft: Officers were sent to 123 E. Oak St. in reference to a burglary. Upon speaking with the home owner, it was determined that unknown persons forced entry into the residence, taking several items. The investigation is still pending.

Nov. 1

Bench Warrant: Officers were sent to the Fayette County Jail in reference to Cheronda Bellar being at their facility and having an active bench warrant out for her arrest through the Washington Court House Municipal Court. Bellar was arrested on the warrant.

Bench Warrant: Officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of South Elm Street and East Elm Street. The driver, Julia Lauer, had an active bench warrant out for her arrest through the Washington Court House Municipal Court. Lauer was arrested and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Oct. 30

Theft of a Motor Vehicle: At 2:46 p.m., a Washington-New Martinsburg Road resident reported that his vehicle was stolen while it was parked at Walgreens. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Menacing: At 7:19 p.m., a Lakeview Avenue resident was arrested after he threatened to burn down the house of a known male.