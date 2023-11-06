WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 4

Edwin R. Ginderske, 38, at large, theft, possession of drugs.

Cecil R. Carter, 59, 648 Yeoman St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor) (three counts), criminal trespass (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 3

Kaden J. Leeth, 23, 3990 US 22 SE, speed.

Ronald D. Leach Jr., 46, 524 Third St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Wyatt L. Dearth, 30, 211 Ogle St., fleeing the scene, O.V.I., red light violation.

Nov. 2

Tiffany A. Wilkerson, 35, 8 Winnipeg Plaza, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Melissa D. Frisbie, 43, 935 Gregg St., domestic violence by threats.

David E. Eckle II, 52, at large, aggravated menacing, menacing.

Nov. 1

Cheronda Bellar, 24, 2819 US Route 22, bench warrant – failure to comply (three counts).

Caren L. Mowery-Evans, 58, 1127 Clemson Plaza, non-compliance suspension.

Dusten L. Lynes, 27, 710 Linden Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Julia Lauer, 45, Mt. Sterling, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Tiffany D. Kingery, 39, 210 W. Market St., no operator’s license.

Oct. 31

Terry E. Pendergraft, 35, 128 W. Oak St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Junella K.L. Goodman, 20, at large, Clinton County bench warrant.

Liberty M. Hudson, 44, 715 Willard St., non-compliance suspension.

Oct. 30

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., theft (fourth-degree felony).

Oct. 29

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., unruly.

Mardy L. Smith Jr., 39, 1022 Lakeview Ave., aggravated menacing.