Southern Ohio Educational Service Center receives ‘high performing’ designation

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) applied for and has received the High Performing ESC designation from the Ohio Department of Education, according to a news release.

A High Performing ESC has generated total cost savings of at least 5% for its client school districts for primary services secured from the ESC instead of another source. Southern Ohio ESC far exceeded this 5% benchmark, with a total savings of 15.11% in 2023.

“Ohio’s educational service centers provide exceptional cost savings to their school districts in addition to all of the other services and support they offer,” says Craig Burford, executive director of the Ohio ESC Association (OESCA). “Over the past seven years, Ohio ESCs have averaged 35% savings to districts per year, for a total of almost $497 million in savings statewide for primary services since 2016.”

The Ohio Department of Education evaluated each application based on the total percentage of cost savings the ESC generated for its client districts calculated based on the price charged to the client by the ESC for primary service.

Ohio’s Educational Service Centers (ESCs) provide school districts with professional development, technology, support, planning, and administrative services that help improve student learning, enhance the quality of instruction, expand access to resources, and maximize operating/fiscal efficiencies. The Ohio ESC Association (OESCA) supports, educates, and advocates for Ohio’s ESCs. www.oesca.org

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) in Wilmington proudly serves public school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties.

Find out more about Southern Ohio ESC, its services, events, professional development offerings, and more on its website at www.southernohioesc.org”