WPD: Man fatally shot during reported break-in attempt

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night during a reported break-in attempt at a home in the 1000 block of East Paint Street.

At around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a caller to 911 told dispatch that he had shot a male subject who was attempting to break in his house, according to the Washington Court House Police Department. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the upper left side of his chest.

Officers began life-saving measures until Fayette County EMS arrived, according to reports. The man was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and the Fayette County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene to begin an investigation into this matter, police said.

The name of the deceased will be withheld pending notification of the next-of-kin, according to police. Additional details will be released as they become available.

Stay with the Record-Herald for the latest on this developing story…..