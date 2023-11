WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 30

Theft of a Motor Vehicle: At 2:46 p.m., a Washington-New Martinsburg Road resident reported that his vehicle was stolen while it was parked at Walgreens. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Menacing: At 7:19 p.m., a Lakeview Avenue resident was arrested after he threatened to burn down the house of a known male.