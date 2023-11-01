Lady Crusaders State runners-up at BCSO

The Fayette Christian School volleyball team with runner-up trophy after BCSO tournament. (l-r); Kierah Trenner, Casey Bumpus, Tori Peterson, Mylee Picklesimer, Macy Willis, Luisa Epifano (with trophy), Keziah Knepp, Shelby Bumpus, Lani Disher and Corbyn Nolt. Not pictured: Emily Stollings. Photos by C.C. Bumpus Members of the All-BCSO State Tournament Team — (l-r); Luisa Epifano and Shelby Bumpus, Fayette Christian; Sophia Linder, Licking County Christian; Emma Goodman, Taylor Hopkins and Hannah Brown, Dayton Temple. Brown was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Not pictured: Brianna Seaman, Columbus High Street.

For the third year in a row, Fayette Christian School served as host of the BCSO (Buckeye Christian School Organization) Fall Sports Tournament.

Due to a lack of teams, the BCSO held only a varsity girls volleyball Final 4 this past weekend on Friday, Oct. 27.

In the first contest, defending champions Dayton Temple defeated Columbus High Street Christian Academy by a 2-1 score (25-17, 15-25, 25-12).

Fayette Christian then played Licking County Christian and won by a 2-0 score (25-15, 25-4).

Licking County won in the consolation bracket 2-1 (16-25, 25-18, 25-17). eliminating Columbus High Street in the double-elimination tournament.

The afternoon session and game No. 4 was the winners bracket final and Temple Tigers went to 2-0 overall by defeating Fayette Christian with a 2-1 victory (21-25, 25-22, 25-23).

The local Crusaders unit then immediately played Licking County again in the consolation bracket with the team that wins playing Dayton for the title and the losing team would be eliminated.

For the second time in the Final 4, the Fayette Christian squad won easily over Licking County by a 2-0 decision (25-10, 25-10).

Fayette Christian and Dayton Temple then would meet for the third year in a row for the championship.

Fayette Christian won the state volleyball title in 2021 and Dayton was victorious in 2022.

It set up to be another battle between the two rival schools.

Fayette Christian entered the game knowing they had to beat Dayton in the final to force an extra championship contest with each team then having a loss.

The Lady Crusaders responded with a 2-set sweep winning 25-23 and 25-14.

So again, the teams went at it, but by this time it was after 4 p.m. and the Crusaders were playing their fourth consecutive game in about a four-hour period. FCS battled but fell short in the finals in two sets, 25-16, 25-14.

Dayton Temple finished with a 3-1 record and their second consecutive championship.

Fayette Christian finished as runner-up and ended the season with a record of 16-11 — 27 being the most games played in a season by a Crusaders girls Volleyball team.