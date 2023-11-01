Altrusa to hold ‘Deck the Halls’ craft show this Saturday

Altrusa International of Washington Court House is hosting a “Deck the Halls” Craft Show this Saturday at the Washington Middle School on Willard Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A $2 admission fee will be collected to see the craft corner, concessions and the many craft vendors set up to assist you inyour Christmas shopping. There will be over 30 craft vendors and a silent basket auction.

Altrusa International WCH is a non-profit organization focused on community service. The Altrusa philosophy is the joy of giving.

The organization raises funds for scholarships for Fayette County schools and other local charities. It holds two main events each year, the annual Craft Show and the Altrusa Yard Sale in the summer, according to local Altrusa President Elaine Crutcher.

Follow its Facebook page, Altrusa Washington Court House, for its local events.