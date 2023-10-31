Three running for 3 seats on WCH City Council Jim Blair Jim Chrisman Sylvia Call

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Three individuals — two incumbents and one newcomer — are running for three Washington Court House City Council seats in the Nov. 7 general election. Originally, there were four running for three spots, however incumbent Kendra Redd-Hernandez decided not to run for reelection.

The three running — Sylvia Call and incumbents Jim Chrisman and Jim Blair — are now assured to be on city council for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

The Record-Herald asked all three candidates for biography information, why they are running for council, what are some of the biggest challenges facing the city, and what they would like to accomplish on council. The following is the information the candidates provided (listed in alphabetical order by last names):

Jim Blair:

Four years ago I made the decision to run for city council. Being a lifelong resident of WCH and a graduate of Washington High School gave me a vested interest in and concern about our community. After a stint in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam conflict, I resettled in our community and raised my family. I am currently married to Christine Blair, and have four daughters, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

During my tenure on City Council, I have maintained a social media presence along with a council Facebook account, where I have maintained close open contact with my constituents. I have attempted to make city government more accessible to their local government.

Items I have been privileged to have a part in implementing during my tenure consist of implementing of the Ohio Checkbook, allowing for another layer of financial transparency for the citizens.

Also I worked with (Washington C.H. Municipal Court Judge) Vic Pontious to begin the process of creating a men’s homeless shelter here in the city.

Future projects that will need addressed in our city as we grow include more affordable housing and improved recreational facilities.

I pledge to be accessible and listen to every issue brought to my attention no matter how small.

I ask for your support in November.

Remember “If you Care, VOTE for Blair.”

Sylvia Call

My name is Sylvia Call, and I work as the Autism Program Manager and a Developmental Specialist for the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities. That means that I get to provide direct therapies to little ones on the autism spectrum. I also run our ADEP Program for children in our Early Intervention program.. This is a new option in our county and it provides autism evaluations and diagnosis services at the local level.

Prior to my son’s diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder, I worked for over a decade as a high school English teacher. I have two Master’s degrees (one in the field of Curriculum & Instruction, and the other in the field of Autism Spectrum Disorder). I have recently applied to the University of Idaho’s graduate program to work toward obtaining my doctorate degree in the area of Autism Spectrum Disorder and Other Developmental Delays.

The first initiative that I tackled in regards to city ordinances was allowing hens within city limits. This ordinance has already been finalized, and I get to enjoy the “fruits” of that labor each morning when my hens lay eggs that become a yummy breakfast for our family! This was the initiative that set things into motion for me and for my family. We put in hours and hours of research into the laws of other Ohio communities regarding the keeping of poultry, we attended every single council meeting for months to advocate for what we wanted to see, and we were delighted with the end result.

I am currently working on a proposal to go before City Council that would create an inclusive playground area that children of all ability levels could access (very similar to the playground at Cowling Park in London, Ohio). I’ll be providing more information to council in upcoming meetings as I continue to work toward this goal for the little ones in our community.

I’m also working with council to potentially incorporate an optional curbside recycling program within city limits—there will be a survey coming out to all city residents soon to gauge interest in a program like this.

The amount of kind words, support, and active campaigning on my behalf by the members of our community has been a truly humbling experience for me. I’m so incredibly grateful for the kindness that has been shown toward me as I share my ideas for improving life within our community. I’ll close with the constant refrain from author JRR Tolkien that has served me well since I stumbled across his works as an elementary student: “Little by little, one travels far.”

Jim Chrisman

1: 28th year on City Council – Owner of Chrisman Water – Started there working for my father and bought it from him and owned it for 60 years. Now, my son Mark has taken it over.

2: This is not my first time running, the reason I ran; we had a great council when I joined, and I wanted to be a part of it and make a difference in the community I live and work in.

3: Affordable housing is the biggest challenge I see, we need more housing. The Bishop family is doing a great job trying to build some homes to accommodate this with the new Honda plant coming in.

4: Affordable housing is the most pressing issue so we can grow the population here and attract more businesses and grow.

5: Please exercise your right to vote!