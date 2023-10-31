Local trio competes at cross country Regional meet

Washington High School sophomore Avery Wightman (602) is seen alongside a runner from Bloom-Carroll High School during the Division II Regional cross country meet held at Pickerington North High School Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Wightman placed 70th out of a field of 165 total runners. Courtesy photo Miami Trace’s Kamika Bennett (third from left) competes in the Division II Regional cross country meet at Pickerington North High School Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Miami Trace’s Karleigh Cooper (487) leads a group of runners in the Division II Regional cross country meet at Pickerington North High School Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Miami Trace’s Karleigh Cooper, head coach Jeff Smallwood and Kamika Bennett (l-r) at the Regional cross country meet at Pickerington North High School Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Washington’s Avery Wightman, head coach Alan Grigsby and Jeston Everhart (l-r) at the Regional cross country meet at Pickerington North High School Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

PICKERINGTON — Three high school athletes from Fayette County — two from Miami Trace High School and one from Washington High School — competed in the Division II Regional cross country meet Saturday, Oct. 28 at Pickerington North High School.

Sophomore Avery Wightman of Washington placed 70th out of 165 runners in a time of 17:26.89.

Sophomore Kamika Bennett of Miami Trace finished 72nd out of 160 runners in 21:34.38.

Miami Trace freshman Karleigh Cooper took 99th place in 22:07.22.

Wightman placed in the top 42 percent of the field; Bennett was in the top 45 percent of the field.

“I’m very happy with how we ended our season as a team and how Avery did at Regionals,” Washington head coach Alan Grigsby said. “We only lost one senior and the majority of our runners will be freshman, sophomores and juniors. We are super eager and excited next year to have a chance of really competing as the last couple years have been rebuilding and trying to change mindsets here.

“We have a talented incoming freshman class that is eager to compete with upperclassmen,” Grigsby said. “Avery’s mindset all year was to qualify for Regionals. Injuries limited his freshman year and he really wanted to go out and qualify. He got his mindset right at our league (FAC) meet and continued it into District. Although he didn’t qualify for State, he competed and beat some runners that previously he hadn’t beaten. He ran a 17:26 which is a personal best by over 30 seconds. I am so proud of his hard work and leadership this year. We want to make it to State next year which, we know we will have some work to do.”

Miami Trace head coach Jeff Smallwood offered some thoughts on the season.

“The season was quite a success,” Smallwood said. “We had 34 runners program-wide and were able to have full teams of junior high boys and girls as well as high school boys and girls. Our program will miss our five senior runners: Connor Hostetler, Justin Robinson, Moose Phillips, Josh Lewis and captain Eli Fliehman. I have appreciated all of their leadership this year and (their) showing the younger kids the work ethic it takes to improve in this sport.

“We also had three All-FAC runners in Kamika Bennett (sophomore) Karleigh Cooper (freshman) and Eli Fliehman (senior),” Smallwood said. “The same three runners also qualified for First Team, All-District — Eli Fliehman at the Division I level and both the girls at the Division II level.

“Karleigh Cooper and Kamika Bennett both qualified to run at Regionals this past weekend at Pickerington North High School,” Smallwood said. “They ran against the top 160 runners in our region and both cracked the top 100 in that race. Kamika Bennett finished in 72nd with a time of 21:34 and Karleigh Cooper finished 99th with a time of 22:07.

“I told them leading up to the race that the goal this year would be to finish in the top half of the runners,” Smallwood said. “Obviously, the main goal is to always qualify for the big race (State) at the Fortress in Obetz. But I wanted them to know as freshman and sophomores that always doesn’t happen. I told them making it to Regionals this early in their cross country career is excellent and everything else Saturday was a bonus for them!

“I have no doubt that they will be back over the next few years,” Smallwood said. “Our team goal in 2024 is to be able to get our varsity girls out of the Districts and run as a team at Regionals next year. With the return of Kami and Karleigh, along with Jayda Jones, Nora Morrison, Tori Peterson, Paige Fitzgerald and Belle DeBruin (all are freshman and sophomores) I am looking forward to the girls having continued success.”

Minerva won the Division II girls Regional with 68 placement points.

Unioto was ninth out of 20 teams with 256 placement points.

Hillsboro was 17th with 411 points.

Sophomore Sophia Szolosi of Athens won the Regional in 17:57.88.

Unioto’s Cameron Walker (also a sophomore) was second in 18:17.01.

For Hillsboro, Jailyn Williams was 41st in 20:44.18; Taylor Thoroman was 63rd in 21:24.84; Ramsey Haines was 124th in 22:59.79; Brooklyn Lucarello was 128th in 23:07.76; Abbey Letts placed 139th in 23:54.35; Kennedy Sexton was 143rd in 24:09.61 and Olivia Covault was 144th in 24:14.79.

Fairfield Union dominated the boys’ Regional, taking first with 47 placement points.

The Falcons had three runners place in the top 10: Andrew Walton won in 14:59:21; Nathan Phillips was third in 15:48.66; A.J. Ray was eighth in 16:08.37.

Hillsboro junior Corbin Winkle placed 22nd and qualified to State in 16:22.43.

As a team, Unioto placed 10th out of 20 teams with 258 points.

The State meet is Saturday, Nov. 4 at Fortress Obetz.