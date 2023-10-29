Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles away from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles as Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass as teammate Damarri Mathis (27) watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles away from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles as Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) intercepts a pass as teammate Damarri Mathis (27) watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)