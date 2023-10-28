Georgia players, from left, tight end Lawson Luckie (7), offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) and tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrate with running back Daijun Edwards (30) after he scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Florida defensive lineman Cam Jackson (99) grabs the facemask of Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. No penalty was called. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) dodges a tackle by Florida safety Bryce Thornton (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) runs past Florida linebacker Scooby Williams (17) to score a touchdown on a 41-yard pass play during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Florida quarterback Graham Mertz looks for a receiver as Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

