Wyoming Cowboys defeat Blue Lions in Div. IV playoff, 42-0

Washington High School junior Rocky Jones (7) tries to elude Wyoming’s D.J. Gray during a Division IV, Region 16 playoff game at Wyoming High School Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Photos by Mary Kay West Washington Blue Lion junior Gabriel Perez (16) goes airborne to block a pass attempt in the opening round playoff game at Wyoming High School Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Other Blue Lions pictured include junior Isaac Hood (10), junior Jermaine Lindsey (68) and senior Isaiah Haithcock (30).

WYOMING — Everyone was rooting for the Blue and White at Wyoming High School Friday night, Oct. 27.

It was the opening night of the 2023 high school football playoffs and the Washington Blue Lions traveled to Hamilton County to take on the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Blue Lions were the No. 11 seed and the Cowboys were seeded No. 6.

Wyoming capitalized on an early Washington turnover and played very well on defense to post a 42-0 victory.

On a beautiful weather evening, the last Friday of October, it was just a tough go for the Blue Lions.

The first score was a 6-yard run and the Cowboys converted the first of their extra-point kicks.

It was 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Wyoming scored twice in the second quarter and led 21-0 at halftime.

A tough break for Washington early in the second quarter came when senior Brayeson Self intercepted a pass deep in Blue Lion territory, seemingly thwarting that drive by the Cowboys.

However, pass interference was called and Wyoming retained possession. That came with 9:40 to play in the second quarter.

Moments later, Quaid Hauer scored on a 1-yard run that put his team up, 14-0.

Washington’s next possession ended in a punt and Wyoming scored on a 13-yard run with 5:36 to play in the first half.

There followed another Washington series, but the going was tough and Washington had to punt again.

Washington’s defense had a good series and though Wyoming went for it on fourth down, the try was turned aside.

Washington had the ball at its own 23-yard with 2:29 to play in the half.

This last series resulted in a Wyoming interception. The score remained 21-0 at the half.

After the Washington High School and Wyoming High School bands performed during the intermission, Wyoming would get the ball to start the second half.

This initial series of the third quarter resulted in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Hauer to Joel Hancock that gave Wyoming a 28-0 lead at the 9:50 mark of the third quarter.

The next possession saw Washington move the ball from the 20 out to the 40 but a fumble was lost to the Cowboys,.

At one point on the next possession for Wyoming, Isaiah Haithcock batted down a pass attempt, ending a drive, the Cowboys opting to attempt a 41-yard field goal, which was no good.

The next series for Washington saw the Wyoming defense sack Washington’s quarterback, forcing another punt by Matthew Colflesh, the sophomore who was then in at quarterback. Colflesh took over at quarterback after Washington’s starter, freshman Aden Osborne, was injured.

Wyoming was penalized twice for holding as the third quarter began to wind down.

The Cowboys began the fourth quarter with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Dorien Fredericks.

This came at the 11:50 mark.

From this point forward, the running clock rule kicked in.

There was an interception by Wyoming with 7:26 to play in the game. The Cowboys took over at the Washington 30-yard line.

Jackson Hamilton scored on a 1-yard run and the point-after by Carter Rummer set the final tally at 42-0.

The Blue Lions knew they needed to play mistake free against a team and a program that is almost perennially in the playoffs.

Head coach David Everson spoke about the opening kickoff to the Blue Lions which was recovered by Wyoming, setting up their first score.

It wasn’t a full lineup of Blue Lions in a game where all hands were needed.

“We were depleted, offensively,” Everson said. Key skill players Gavin Coffman and Mason Coffman were out and freshman quarterback, as mentioned, Aden Osborne, started but had to leave the game.

“Aden was playing pretty well, then he was injured,” Everson said. “We did some good things in our run game, but when we got behind we needed some bigger plays and it just didn’t happen.

“That’s a really good team,” Everson said of the Cowboys. “They’re very good on defense.”

While the result was not to their liking, it was good to qualify for the playoffs, Everson said.

“You go against a higher level team and you find out where we need to be moving forward,” Everson said.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Rocky Jones carried 19 times for 54 yards.

Ian Rogers-Wright had six carries for 41 yards.

Washington ran the ball 31 times for 91 yards.

Wyoming had a total of 286 yards of offense (170 rushing on 32 carries and 116 yards passing on 6 of 19 attempts).

Washington was 2 of 8 passing for 14 yards. Both quarterbacks threw one interception.

Isaiah Haithcock had both receptions.

Osborne returned two kicks for 11 yards and Brayeson Self returned two for 10 yards.

Defensively, Jacob Lindsey led the Blue Lions with 5 tackles. Matthew Colflesh had 4.5 tackles.

Gabe Perez had 4 and Self had 4; Miguel Utera had 3.5, Isaac Hood had 3 tackles, Rogers-Wright had 2.5, Charles Souther and Wesley Gibbs both had 2 tackles.

Washington had three turnovers in the game to none for Wyoming.

Washington just could not convert, offensively, going 2 of 12 on third down to 7 of 14 for the Cowboys.

Washington had 10 penalties for 68 yards to seven for 58 for Wyoming.

The Cowboys improve to 10-1 and will take on No. 3 seed Cincinnati Taft. The Senators (9-2) defeated No. 14 seed McClain, 39-7. The Tigers end the season at 6-5.

In other games involving Frontier Athletic Conference teams Friday, Jackson improved to 10-1 with a 49-14 win over Marietta.

The Miami Trace Panthers raised their record to 7-4 with a 55-34 win over Hamilton Township. The Rangers went into the game as tri-champions of the Mid-State League sporting a record of 9-1.

In Division III, Region 12, Hillsboro fell to Celina, 49-7. The Indians, the No. 11 seed, end the year at 5-6. Celina improves to 9-2.

Former South Central Ohio League team, the No. 1 seed in Region 16, Clinton-Massie, defeated Dayton Dunbar, 50-12.

The No. 8 seed in Division III, Region 12, Wilmington, took a tough loss at home to No. 9 seed Bellbrook, 48-0. The Hurricane finish 8-3 and Bellbrook moves on at 8-3.

Logan Elm went 9-1 during the season, garnering a No. 4 seed in Division IV, Region 15.

The Braves had a tough one against No. 13 seed Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, falling 48-14.

The Paint Valley Bearcats under head coach Corey Dye had a home game as the No. 6 seed in Division VI, Region 24. The Bearcats defeated Rockford Parkway, 37-23.

The Rams of Greeneview High School were a No. 10 seed in Division V, Region 20. They played at No. 7 seed Springfield Northeastern and fell, 14-7, ending their season at 7-4.

The No. 16 seed in Region 20, Westfall, lost to No. 1 seed Germantown Valley View, 55-7. The Mustangs end the season with a record of 6-5.

The No. 2 seeded Unioto Shermans (Division IV, Region 16) were upended by No. 15 seed Urbana, 56-21. Unioto ends the season at 9-2.

Back in Region 20, the No. 9 seed, Blanchester fell to No. 8 Bethel-Tate, 35-20. The Wildcats end the year at 7-4.

Also in Region 20, Zane Trace, a No. 4 seed, defeated Middletown Madison Senior, 24-14. The Pioneers improve to 8-3.

A team that many FAC schools play, Western Brown, entering the playoffs as a No. 15 seed in Region 12 at 3-7, lost to the No. 2 seed, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 49-20.

The No. 2 seed in Division III, Region 11, the London Red Raiders, continued an outstanding season with a 57-14 win over Beechcroft. London is now 11-0.