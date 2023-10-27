Miami Trace offense erupts in 55-34 victory over Hamilton Township

Miami Trace running back Asher LeBeau (1) gets loose for a long run during the second quarter of the playoff game against Hamilton Township on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Leading the way is Cooper Enochs (6). LeBeau would later score on this drive on a one-yard rush. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Panther defensive back Jake Manbevers returns an interception inside the 10-yard line during the playoff game against Hamilton Township on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Garrett Guess (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Brady Sheets (56) after scoring his second touchdown of the playoff game against Hamilton Township on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

COLUMBUS — Friday night was the start of the playoffs for football around the state, and one of the many contests featured the No. 8 seed Hamilton Township Rangers (9-1) hosting the No. 9 seed Miami Trace Panthers (6-4). The two schools would battle it out with the winner advancing to the next round of the playoffs in Division III Region 11 to play the winner of No. 1 seed Columbus Bishop Watterson (9-1) and No. 16 seed Columbus South (4-6).

After a slow start including a 14-0 deficit, Miami Trace erupted for 55 points on their way to a 55-34 rout of Hamilton Township.

“Our offensive line just did a phenomenal job tonight and really controlled the game up front,” Miami Trace head coach Jerry Williams said. “And that’s where it was won.

“I don’t know the actual numbers,” Williams said. “But I do believe that Asher LeBeau was at or over 300 yards (rushing).

“The defense did their thing tonight,” Williams said. “They got turnovers when they needed…they were able to get off the field when we needed them to.

“The offense just played extremely well,” Williams said. “Trey Robinette did well. I believe Garrett Guess had two touchdowns.

“Overall, it was a team win, it really was,” Williams said.

Sometimes a team will play well in one phase of the game, or another. Friday it all came together for the Panthers.

“It was a team win,” Williams said. “We won every aspect of the game. We’re peaking at the right time here.

“We beat a good football team,” Williams said of the Rangers. “A team that was 9-1 and had beaten Bloom-Carroll — that’s a good football team.

“It was even better coming off of a big win (21-14 over the Blue Lions),” Williams said. “We put two good back-to-back wins together. This is a big program win for this team.”

The Rangers received the opening kickoff, and on the sixth play of the drive they would score on a 44-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good to make it 7-0 early in the game.

After a Miami Trace three-and-out, Hamilton Township put together a drive and found themselves inside the red zone. The Rangers would have to settle for a 34-yard field goal attempt that missed to the right, giving the ball back to the Panthers.

Miami Trace would get the ball near midfield but a negative play on third-and-six forced a punt.

On the first play of the next drive for Hamilton Township, they would score on a 78-yard touchdown off of a screen pass. The PAT was good to make it 14-0 late in the opening quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Panther running back Asher LeBeau broke off a long run to get the ball to the 50. After a nine-yard run by Evan Mollett, LeBeau would gain 33 yards on the following play to get inside the Rangers 10-yard line. Two plays later, LeBeau would score from one yard out to cut the lead to one possession. The PAT was good by Ian Mavis to make it 14-7 with 10:06 left in the half.

On the next drive, Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers intercepted a Ranger pass on third-and-13 and returned it inside the Hamilton Township 10. Panther quarterback Trey Robinette would later find the end zone from two yards away. The PAT from Mavis was good to tie it at 14 with 7:57 to go in the second quarter.

A sack by Panther linebacker Jayden Jones on third down stalled the next drive for the Rangers and they were forced to punt.

Miami Trace would then score quickly on a 44-yard strike from Robinette to Garrett Guess. Mavis’ PAT made it 21-14 with just 5:23 left before halftime.

After a nice kick return, Hamilton Township would later find the end zone on a 12-yard run with 2:29 left. The Rangers elected to go for two and were unsuccessful, leaving the Panthers in front 21-20.

Walker Glispie intercepted a pass for Miami Trace on the next drive, but the Panthers would turn it right back over to the Rangers just a few plays later.

Hamilton Township had the ball in Panther territory with 17 seconds left before half, but an interception by Cooper Enochs thwarted their attempt to score and secured the Miami Trace lead into the break.

The Panthers received the ball to start the third quarter and after a deep pass from Robinette to Guess had them inside the 30, Julian Baker would race 27 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. The PAT from Mavis was good to make it 28-20 with 10:02 left in the quarter.

After forcing a punt, Miami Trace looked to extend their lead.

On third-and-five, Robinette found Guess over the middle of the field for the first down and then Guess would drag several defenders another 15 yards before being brought down at the Ranger’s 22. LeBeau would later score from 10 yards out, and the Mavis PAT made it 35-20 with 5:08 left in the third quarter.

Hamilton Township answered very quickly on a 44-yard catch and run. The PAT was good to make it 35-27.

After a Panther three-and-out, the Rangers were driving into Miami Trace territory. The first play of the fourth quarter was a fourth-and-five from the Miami Trace 40, and the Ranger pass attempt fell incomplete to turn the ball over on downs.

LeBeau would get loose for a 43-yard gain on the next possession to get the Panthers inside the red zone, and then would score his third touchdown of the evening on an eight-yard run later in the drive. The extra point from Mavis made it 42-27 with 11:05 left in the game.

Miami Trace forced a punt on the next drive and looked to put the game away. The drive started with a 14-yard run by Robinette to get to midfield. LeBeau then was able to shake free for a 25-yard run to get to the 26-yard line. The Panthers later were facing a fourth-and-six from the 22, and Robinette was able to find Guess in the back of the end zone on the play for a touchdown. The PAT was no good, making it 48-27 with 5:47 remaining.

The Rangers drove the ball all the way to the Panther three-yard-line on the next drive, but a goal line stand from the Miami Trace defense gave the ball back to the offense.

The Panthers would put the finishing touches on a remarkable offensive performance as LeBeau broke several tackles and rolled 75 yards into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the evening. The PAT from Mavis was good to make it 55-27 with 2:11 to play in the contest.

Hamilton Township was able to score a late touchdown on a 70-yard rush with 49 seconds left to go, making it 55-34, but the Panthers regained possession and would take a knee to end the game.

Miami Trace (7-4) will now play at Bishop Watterson (10-1) next Friday in week 12 of the 2023 football season.