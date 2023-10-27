The Washington Blue Lion Marching Band performs at halftime of the Washington at Miami Trace football game Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. The Washington Blue Lions’ No. 1 fan, Mary Kay West, on the sidelines at the game at Miami Trace, with Kentucky Wildcats’ player and Washington High School Class of 2023 graduate, Tanner Lemaster, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Miami Trace senior football cheerleaders (l-r); Amberly Szczerbiak and Madilyn Roshto at the game against the Blue Lions Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Seniors in the Miami Trace High School Marching Band were recognized prior to the Panthers’ game against the Blue Lions Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (front, l-r); Shaylee Finley, Jaelyn Carr, Rebekah Hesson, Bri Pavey, Katie Harris, Hannah Smith-Reyes; (middle, l-r); Raymond Finley, Austin Snyder, Dalton Carson, Nehemiah Lehr, Jace Parrish, Hayden Smith; (back, l-r); Tanner Campbell, Devon Carter, Robbie Bennett, Aiden Pence, Blake Steele, Faith Bills, Kaley Moser, McKenzie Queen and Sarah Warner. Not pictured: Hydaya Howe and Brianna Burchett. Mason Coffman (5) returns a punt for Washington during the game at Miami Trace Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. In pursuit for the Panthers is Julian Baker. This long return, which was stopped short of the end zone, was nullified by a penalty on Washington. Washington High School cheerleaders with inflatable Ronald McDonald prior to the Miami Trace football game Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. The Miami Trace Panther student section was loud and proud during the football game against Washington on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. The Washington Blue Lion student section showed energy and enthusiasm throughout the football game against Miami Trace on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. They Washington High School Rhythm and Blue Dance Team posed for a photo prior to the football game against Miami Trace on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (l-r); Kyleigh Dewees, Chinatsu Obayashi, Naveaha Jones, Trinity Smith, Natalie Truex, Ozlyn Racine, Kenzie Grossenbacher, Kaylee Boehm, Ellie Mays and Leigha Lane.

The Washington Blue Lion Marching Band performs at halftime of the Washington at Miami Trace football game Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The Washington Blue Lions’ No. 1 fan, Mary Kay West, on the sidelines at the game at Miami Trace, with Kentucky Wildcats’ player and Washington High School Class of 2023 graduate, Tanner Lemaster, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Miami Trace senior football cheerleaders (l-r); Amberly Szczerbiak and Madilyn Roshto at the game against the Blue Lions Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Seniors in the Miami Trace High School Marching Band were recognized prior to the Panthers’ game against the Blue Lions Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (front, l-r); Shaylee Finley, Jaelyn Carr, Rebekah Hesson, Bri Pavey, Katie Harris, Hannah Smith-Reyes; (middle, l-r); Raymond Finley, Austin Snyder, Dalton Carson, Nehemiah Lehr, Jace Parrish, Hayden Smith; (back, l-r); Tanner Campbell, Devon Carter, Robbie Bennett, Aiden Pence, Blake Steele, Faith Bills, Kaley Moser, McKenzie Queen and Sarah Warner. Not pictured: Hydaya Howe and Brianna Burchett.

Mason Coffman (5) returns a punt for Washington during the game at Miami Trace Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. In pursuit for the Panthers is Julian Baker. This long return, which was stopped short of the end zone, was nullified by a penalty on Washington.

Washington High School cheerleaders with inflatable Ronald McDonald prior to the Miami Trace football game Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The Miami Trace Panther student section was loud and proud during the football game against Washington on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

The Washington Blue Lion student section showed energy and enthusiasm throughout the football game against Miami Trace on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

They Washington High School Rhythm and Blue Dance Team posed for a photo prior to the football game against Miami Trace on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (l-r); Kyleigh Dewees, Chinatsu Obayashi, Naveaha Jones, Trinity Smith, Natalie Truex, Ozlyn Racine, Kenzie Grossenbacher, Kaylee Boehm, Ellie Mays and Leigha Lane.