Sanor named new community & economic development director at OSU Extension

Tony Sanor

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Ohio State University Extension Office in Fayette County welcomed its newest employee this week. Tony Sanor has been named the new community and economic development educator at the OSU Extension supporting Fayette County.

Prior to this role, Sanor worked for Toyota Motors North America in several roles, including corporate finance, corporate strategy, inbound and finished vehicle logistics, and corporate cost planning. Prior to Toyota, he worked for Raytheon Technologies within their Jet Engine, Space, and International Product Center, supporting Quality and Supply Chain Operations Management.

Sanor received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Kent State University, his master of business administration from the Florida Institute of Technology, and his doctorate of business administration from the University of Florida. He is also completing additional graduate studies at Northwestern University.

Sanor said he is thankful to join Ohio State University and serve Fayette County to support the extension’s mission of creating opportunities for people to explore how science-based knowledge can improve social, economic, and environmental conditions. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his family and reading.

Sanor’s office is in the Extension Office at 1415 US Highway 22 SW, Suite 100, Washington C.H. He can be reached at 740-335-1150 or by email at [email protected]. Feel free to stop by the Extension office Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to welcome Sanor to Fayette County.