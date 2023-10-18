Washington Municipal Court crimes & traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Marcus C. Lusardi, Bloomingburg, Ohio, domestic violence, court costs $25, case dismissed with prejudice.

Marcus C. Lusardi, Bloomingburg, Ohio, criminal damaging, court costs $25, case dismissed with prejudice.

Penny G. Taylor, 115 E. Kennedy Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $210, charge amended from domestic violence, fined $100 and costs.

Penny L. Draves, Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $210, charge amended from domestic violence, fined $100 and costs.

Conner F. Demint, 2115 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, physical control, fine $450, court costs $155, fined $450 and costs, 13 days in jail, 10 days jail time suspended if no other similar offenses for five years, completed DIP Dec. 1, 2023.

Conner F. Demint, 2115 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, noncompliance, fine $150, court costs $101, fined $150 and costs.

Conner F. Demint, 2115 Flakes Ford Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, marked lanes, fine $75, court costs $101, fined $75 and costs.

Nichole Tucker, Jeffersonville, Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $116, case was waived by defendant.

Maya F. Degennaro, Oxford, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Matthew J. Satterwhite, Blacklick, Ohio, registration violation, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caleb Rodgers, Mason, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Zachary R. Schmidt, South Lebanon, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Arthur T. Owens, Orchard Park, New York, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

William T. Garrison, Oxford, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Andrew J. Perkins, Gahanna, Ohio, unsafe vehicle, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Laura Hohman, Shepherdsville, Kentucky, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Christopher M. Lafountain, Xenia, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dominic A. Depa, Pataskala, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michaelle L. Carson, Martinsville, Ohio, 64/45 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Phillip D. Groves Jr., 1202 Gregg St., Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seatbelt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Cecil H. Taylor Jr., Columbus, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $145, case was waived by defendant.

Maxwell Shoneye, Stoughton, Massachusetts, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Kelly Decker, Xenia, Ohio, traffic control light, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Hannah M. Patterson, 322 W. Elm St., Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Valerie C. Stacy, Edgewood, Kentucky, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jacob A. Peecher, Bainbridge, Ohio, 50/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Peter J. Byler, Millersburg, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Cooper L. Litwiler, Mason, Ohio, 112/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.