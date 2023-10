Several Washington Court House City Schools third and fourth grade students were recognized at the school board meeting on Monday, Oct. 9 for earning perfect scores on their 2023 State Math Tests. (Standing, l-r); Dillen Sibbett, Caius Thomas, Benjamin Knisley, Alexandra Weller, Cameron Kitchen, Jase Edwards, Remington Butcher, and Lincoln Biggs. Not Pictured: Bronson Dawes, Ryan Scarberry, and Arrington Medder.

Courtesy photo