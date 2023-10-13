High School Football Scores

Staff Reports
-
0

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Akr. East 35, Akron Garfield 8

Alliance 61, Minerva 0

Alliance Marlington 37, Salem 20

Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Ashtabula St. John 6

Anna 35, Ft. Recovery 25

Ansonia 48, Camden Preble Shawnee 20

Antwerp 38, Paulding 6

Apple Creek Waynedale 16, Doylestown Chippewa 14

Arcanum 47, New Lebanon Dixie 7

Archbold 59, Hamler Patrick Henry 22

Arlington 28, Van Buren 6

Ashland 34, Wooster 0

Ashland Crestview 27, Collins Western Reserve 26

Ashtabula Edgewood 54, Jefferson Area 7

Ashtabula Lakeside 30, Conneaut 6

Athens 54, Bidwell River Valley 8

Aurora 35, Barberton 33

Austintown Fitch 36, Youngs. Boardman 0

Avon 63, Amherst Steele 28

Baltimore Liberty Union 21, Circleville 7

Barnesville 51, Sarahsville Shenandoah 12

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Elmore Woodmore 7

Beaver Eastern 27, Crown City S. Gallia 8

Bellbrook 37, Day. Oakwood 13

Bellefontaine 28, Plain City Jonathan Alder 23

Bellevue 30, Port Clinton 14

Belmont Union Local 20, Bellaire 14

Beloit W. Branch 49, Carrollton 14

Berea-Midpark 35, Olmsted Falls 21

Berlin Center Western Reserve 28, Mineral Ridge 14

Bethel-Tate 22, Williamsburg 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 26, Logan 14

Bishop Hartley 49, Cols. KIPP 6

Bishop Ready 56, Cols. Bexley 7

Bishop Watterson 48, Harrison 13

Blanchester 54, Fayetteville-Perry 20

Bloomdale Elmwood 52, Edon 8

Bluffton 42, Harrod Allen E. 0

Brookfield 55, Newton Falls 20

Brunswick 34, Solon 0

Bucyrus Wynford 66, Attica Seneca E. 34

Burton Berkshire 40, Orwell Grand Valley 0

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 27, Richmond Edison 12

Can. Glenoak 7, Can. McKinley 3

Can. South 34, Massillon Tuslaw 3

Canal Winchester 24, Delaware Hayes 21

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 34, Pataskala Licking Hts. 18

Canfield S. Range 38, Louisville 8

Carey 61, Upper Sandusky 14

Carlisle 27, Middletown Madison Senior 20

Casstown Miami E. 21, Tipp City Bethel 10

Castalia Margaretta 28, Gibsonburg 0

Cedarville 21, Spring. Greenon 13

Celina 17, Defiance 0

Centerville 21, Kettering Fairmont 6

Chagrin Falls Kenston 37, Willoughby S. 14

Chardon 56, Eastlake North 0

Chillicothe Unioto 45, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7

Chillicothe Zane Trace 49, Southeastern 16

Cin. Anderson 31, Cin. Turpin 7

Cin. Clark Montessori 48, Miami Valley Christian Academy 9

Cin. Country Day 41, Lockland 0

Cin. Deer Park 21, Cin. Mariemont 13

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 36, Cin. N. College Hill 0

Cin. Indian Hill 21, Cin. Wyoming 3

Cin. Madeira 49, Cin. Finneytown 7

Cin. McNicholas 64, Day. Carroll 14

Cin. Mt. Healthy 46, Oxford Talawanda 9

Cin. Oak Hills 17, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 7

Cin. Princeton 44, Cin. Colerain 7

Cin. Purcell Marian 41, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17

Cin. Summit Country Day 47, Norwood 28

Cin. Western Hills 46, Cin. Woodward 22

Cin. Winton Woods 21, Loveland 9

Cin. Withrow 50, Cin. Hughes 7

Circleville Logan Elm 35, Ashville Teays Valley 28

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, Batavia 0

Clayton Northmont 45, Beavercreek 7

Cle. Benedictine 42, Lyndhurst Brush 20

Cle. Hts. 38, Euclid 12

Cle. VASJ 45, STVM 14

Coldwater 21, Versailles 14

Cols. Briggs 34, Cols. Walnut Ridge 18

Cols. DeSales 49, Cin. NW 8

Cols. Grandview Hts. 35, Lucasville Valley 34, OT

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 31, Bloom-Carroll 28

Cols. Independence 48, West 6

Cols. Marion-Franklin 36, Cols. Eastmoor 14

Cols. Northland 37, Cols. Whetstone 12

Cols. St. Charles 30, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Dublin Coffman 3

Columbia Station Columbia 35, Sheffield Brookside 7

Columbiana 53, Wellsville 7

Columbus Grove 56, Ada 6

Convoy Crestview 42, Spencerville 0

Corning Miller 62, Zanesville Rosecrans 34

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 35, Orrville 13

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 62, Mentor Lake Cath. 38

Cuyahoga Hts. 33, Garfield Hts. Trinity 0

Dalton 34, Creston Norwayne 29

Danville 53, Mt. Gilead 20

DeGraff Riverside 51, Covington 7

Defiance Ayersville 38, Haviland Wayne Trace 35

Defiance Tinora 38, Edgerton 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 34, Marysville 14

Delphos St. John’s 42, Rockford Parkway 8

Detroit Catholic Central, Mich. 35, Cin. La Salle 28, OT

Dover 42, Linsly, W.Va. 21

Dresden Tri-Valley 28, Thornville Sheridan 17

E. Liverpool 40, Oak Glen, W.Va. 20

E. Palestine 29, Leetonia 6

Eaton 32, Waynesville 29, 2OT

Elyria Cath. 21, Fairview 6

Erie McDowell, Pa. 49, Cin. Dohn High School 18

Fairfield 36, Middletown 30, OT

Fairfield Christian 56, Millersport 8

Findlay 40, Tol. Whitmer 14

Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Arcadia 3

Fredericktown 38, Cardington-Lincoln 16

Fremont Ross 71, Tol. Waite 8

Gahanna Cols. Academy 41, Delaware Buckeye Valley 8

Gahanna Lincoln 56, Grove City 28

Galion 42, Caledonia River Valley 35

Galion Northmor 48, Centerburg 7

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Columbiana Crestview 7

Gates Mills Gilmour 48, Medina Buckeye 34

Gates Mills Hawken 40, Chagrin Falls 20

Genoa Area 56, Rossford 0

Germantown Valley View 49, Brookville 21

Girard 21, Hubbard 14

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 51, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 6

Goshen 34, Mt. Orab Western Brown 31

Grafton Midview 35, Elyria 28

Granville 45, Newark Licking Valley 20

Green 41, N. Can. Hoover 34

Grove City Cent. Crossing 30, Reynoldsburg 22

Groveport-Madison 47, Newark 19

Hamilton 28, Cin. Sycamore 21

Hamilton Badin 27, Day. Chaminade Julienne 13

Hamilton Ross 41, Monroe 14

Hannibal River 48, Rayland Buckeye 0

Hanoverton United 38, Youngs. Valley Christian 6

Heath 56, Newark Cath. 21

Hilliard Bradley 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7

Hilliard Darby 30, Thomas Worthington 0

Hilliard Davidson 10, Powell Olentangy Liberty 6

Hillsboro 14, Miami Trace 13

Howard E. Knox 42, Loudonville 28

Hudson 14, N. Royalton 9

Huron 28, Clyde 6

Independence 31, Beachwood 6

Indpls Chatard, Ind. 34, Cin. Elder 7

Ironton 27, Gallipolis Gallia 17

Ironton Rock Hill 33, Chesapeake 21

Jackson 62, Greenfield McClain 14

Jamestown Greeneview 33, Spring. Cath. Cent. 14

Jeromesville Hillsdale 45, West Salem Northwestern 21

Johnstown 38, Hebron Lakewood 34

Kansas Lakota 62, Fremont St. Joseph 0

Kettering Alter 21, Bishop Fenwick 0

Kings Mills Kings 40, Morrow Little Miami 21

Kirtland 56, Mantua Crestwood 6

LaGrange Keystone 22, Wellington 14

Lancaster Fairfield Union 35, Amanda-Clearcreek 14

Leavittsburg LaBrae 37, Campbell Memorial 0

Lebanon 21, Cin. Walnut Hills 7

Lees Creek E. Clinton 26, Batavia Clermont NE 0

Leipsic 33, Delphos Jefferson 0

Lewis Center Olentangy 35, Dublin Jerome 20

Lewistown Indian Lake 35, Spring. NW 14

Lexington 31, Mansfield Madison 21

Liberty Center 51, Delta 0

Lima Sr. 62, Tol. Scott 26

Lisbon Beaver 61, Cambridge 14

Lodi Cloverleaf 35, Akr. Coventry 0

London 48, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

Lorain Clearview 26, Sullivan Black River 19

Lore City Buckeye Trail 45, E. Can. 14

Lowellville 40, Atwater Waterloo 8

Lucas 34, Ft. Loramie 7

Macedonia Nordonia 41, Stow-Munroe Falls 10

Malvern 63, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Mansfield Sr. 31, Mt. Vernon 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 41, St. Henry 7

Marion Elgin 61, Lima Perry 0

Marion Pleasant 36, Marion Harding 0

Massillon 48, Warren Harding 14

Massillon Jackson 20, Can. Cent. Cath. 0

Maumee 51, Fostoria 38

McArthur Vinton County 13, Nelsonville-York 7

McComb 56, Richmond Hts. 12

McConnelsville Morgan 69, Byesville Meadowbrook 26

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24, Dola Hardin Northern 13

Mechanicsburg 28, Spring. NE 25

Medina 70, Shaker Hts. 38

Medina Highland 58, Cuyahoga Falls 7

Mentor 42, Strongsville 0

Metamora Evergreen 30, Swanton 21

Middlefield Cardinal 19, Painesville Harvey 18

Milan Edison 34, Vermilion 14

Milford 27, Cin. West Clermont 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 9, New Philadelphia 8

Milton-Union 21, Day. Northridge 20

Minster 40, New Bremen 14

Mogadore 53, Louisville Aquinas 6

Monroeville 48, Plymouth 7

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, Cory-Rawson 14

N. Baltimore 39, Crestline 0

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 26, Fairport Harbor Harding 20

N. Ridgeville 23, Avon Lake 17

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 12

Napoleon 21, Bowling Green 0

Navarre Fairless 19, Akr. Manchester 9

New Concord John Glenn 37, Philo 12

New Lexington 35, Crooksville 0

New Madison Tri-Village 48, Bradford 6

New Middletown Spring. 28, McDonald 7

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Bucyrus 14

Newcomerstown 41, Strasburg-Franklin 18

Northwood 35, W. Unity Hilltop 8

Norton 41, Mogadore Field 0

Oak Harbor 35, Pemberville Eastwood 21

Oberlin Firelands 42, Oberlin 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 16, Lima Shawnee 15

Paden City, W.Va. 42, Beallsville 28

Painesville Riverside 14, Mayfield 12

Pandora-Gilboa 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Lakewood 6

Parma Padua 21, Chardon NDCL 7

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 34, Zanesville 0

Peninsula Woodridge 21, Ravenna 7

Perry 34, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Perrysburg 47, Holland Springfield 6

Pickerington Cent. 21, Lancaster 14

Pickerington N. 21, New Albany 17

Piketon 44, Frankfort Adena 41

Pioneer N. Central 70, Vanlue 6

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 47, Marietta 41

Poland Seminary 28, Cortland Lakeview 0

Portsmouth 21, S. Point 7

Portsmouth Notre Dame 48, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 12

Portsmouth W. 49, Oak Hill 14

Proctorville Fairland 56, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 22

Racine Southern 58, Manchester 14

Reading 55, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 20

Reedsville Eastern 49, Belpre 6

Richfield Revere 39, Copley 22

Richwood N. Union 34, St. Paris Graham 0

Rittman 28, Smithville 14

Rocky River 28, Bay Village Bay 21, OT

Rocky River Lutheran W. 55, Orange 15

Rootstown 35, Ravenna SE 7

S. Charleston SE 55, London Madison Plains 7

S. Decatur, Ind. 38, Day. Christian 15

Salineville Southern 42, Lisbon David Anderson 14

Sandusky Perkins 31, Sandusky 14

Shadyside 41, Bridgeport 7

Shelby 37, Ontario 31

Sherwood Fairview 35, Hicksville 0

Sidney 21, Piqua 17

Sidney Lehman 48, Troy Christian 6

Sparta Highland 21, Bellville Clear Fork 11

Spring. Shawnee 41, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7

Springboro 40, Huber Hts. Wayne 8

Springfield 30, Miamisburg 27

St Bernard-Elmwood Place 55, Hamilton New Miami 0

St. Marys Memorial 43, Elida 0

Steubenville 28, Hunting Valley University 0

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 44, Bowerston Conotton Valley 20

Streetsboro 76, Akr. Springfield 6

Struthers 21, Niles McKinley 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 14, Magnolia Sandy Valley 10

Sunbury Big Walnut 37, Dublin Scioto 0

Sylvania Southview 32, Oregon Clay 25

Tallmadge 18, Kent Roosevelt 17

Tiffin Calvert 41, Willard 0

Tiffin Columbian 44, Norwalk 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 69, Tol. St. Francis 0

Tol. Christian 52, Sebring McKinley 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 48, Montpelier 7

Tol. Start 50, Tol. Woodward 0

Tontogany Otsego 46, Millbury Lake 14

Toronto 54, Caldwell 20

Trenton Edgewood 42, Franklin 27

Troy 49, Fairborn 14

Twinsburg 21, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0

Urbana 69, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7

Utica 20, Johnstown Northridge 0

Van Wert 41, Kenton 18

Vandalia Butler 42, W. Carrollton 6

Vienna Mathews 14, Windham 6

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 27, New Paris National Trail 11

W. Chester Lakota W. 10, Mason 7

W. Jefferson 21, Milford Center Fairbanks 14

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 32, Uhrichsville Claymont 13

W. Liberty-Salem 56, N. Lewisburg Triad 14

Wapakoneta 38, Lima Bath 0

Warren De La Salle, Mich. 35, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 3

Washington C.H. 13, Chillicothe 0

Waterford 14, Glouster Trimble 8

Wauseon 27, Bryan 26

Waverly 67, McDermott Scioto NW 23

Waynesfield-Goshen 53, Morral Ridgedale 20

Wellston 27, Pomeroy Meigs 18

Westerville Cent. 38, Galloway Westland 0

Westerville N. 41, Worthington Kilbourne 13

Westerville S. 37, Cols. Franklin Hts. 13

Westlake 54, N. Olmsted 49

Wheelersburg 51, Minford 0

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 22, Martins Ferry 16

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 21, St. Clairsville 14

Whitehall-Yearling 35, Cols. Beechcroft 34

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 48, Sylvania Northview 0

Wickliffe 35, Brooklyn 21

Williamsport Westfall 41, Chillicothe Huntington 14

Wilmington 50, New Richmond 15

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, New Matamoras Frontier 6

Wooster Triway 31, Canal Fulton Northwest 26

Xenia 43, Greenville 6

Youngs. Liberty 49, Warren Champion 0

Youngs. Mooney 48, Youngs. East 18

Youngs. Ursuline 32, Youngs. Chaney High School 16

Zanesville Maysville 56, Warsaw River View 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 57, Coshocton 56

No posts to display