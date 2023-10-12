Miami Trace cross country team wins Blanchester Invit.

The Miami Trace High School boys cross country team after winning the Blanchester Invitational Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Head coach Jeff Smallwood, Gabe Carson, Garrett Carson, Seth Thompson, Justin Robinson, Josh Lewis, Eli Fliehman, Moose Phillips, Justin Everhart, Ethan Smith and Holten Pepper. Courtesy photo Miami Trace senior Josh Lewis (right) runs with an East Clinton student-athlete in the Blanchester Invitational held Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Lewis placed fourth with a time of 19:44.60. Photo by Elizabeth Clark | Wilmington News Journal Miami Trace High School senior Eli Fliehman competes in the Blanchester Invitational Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Fliehman won in a time of 17:29.90. Photo by Elizabeth Clark | Wilmington News Journal

BLANCHESTER — The Miami Trace Panthers boys cross country team competed in the Blanchester Invitational Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Miami Trace won the event with 27 placement points. East Clinton was second with 28 points.

Miami Trace senior Eli Fliehman won in a time of 17:29.90.

Senior Josh Lewis was fourth in 19:44.60.

Junior Justin Everhart was sixth in 20:07.70 and junior Garrett Carson was seventh in 20:33.80.

Junior Seth Thompson was ninth with a time of 21:00.40.

Senior Justin Robinson placed 11th in 21:55.50.

Senior Lyndon Phillips was 14th in 22:16.60, junior Ethan Smith was 21st in 27:34.30.

Sophomore Holton Pepper placed 23rd in 37:10.10.

For the Miami Trace Middle School girls, Cailin Johnson was 20th in 15:50.30; Maddie McClaskey was 21st in 17:20.10 and Emily Parsley was 23rd with a time of 17:31.20.

Brynleigh Scherman of Loveland won with a time of 12:33.30.

In the middle school boys event, Ryan Hatert placed 12th out of 51 runners in 13:07.30.

Luke Robinette was 13th in 13:11.70.

Gabrial Carson was 15th in 13:38.00; Griffin Strider was 16th in 13:43.10; Cam Thoroman was 23rd in 13:59.60; J.D. King finished 38th in 15:21.60; Kaden Batson was 44th in 18:33.60; Owen Copas was 45th in 18:33.70.

Stanley McCoy of Loveland won in 11:57.00.

In the high school girls race, Kaylyn Deaton of East Clinton won with a time of 22:10.50.

Miami Trace had no runners in this event.

The FAC cross country championship is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. at Jackson.