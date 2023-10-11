FCS to hold First Responder Appreciation Day

Fayette Christian School will once again be hosting its annual First Responder Appreciation Day this year.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at Fayette Christian’s school campus. All firefighters, law enforcement, EMTs, and military service members are invited to attend.

The event will run from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and lunch will be provided courtesy of Rachel’s House Catering. Free gifts will be passed out for those in attendance and a raffle will take place where those attending can win free gift cards.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by calling 740-335-7262 or by emailing FCS principal and school pastor Rick Melvin at [email protected]